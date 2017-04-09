F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 Results / Starting Grid 2017 Chinese F1 GP

F1 Results

Starting Grid 2017 Chinese F1 GP

Startgrid 2016 Chinese F1 GP

Startgrid 2016 Chinese F1 GP

F1 Racing event: Chinese Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Shanghai International Circuit

2017 Chinese Grand Prix Tyre Compounds

Shanghai imposes unique and quite high demands on the tyres, which has led to close racing as well as plenty of overtaking in the past. But the weather can also never be predicted, ranging from bright sunshine to heavy rain: sometimes in the same weekend. This will have a significant effect on tyre behaviour and strategy, as less degradation for this season theoretically means fewer pit stops. Last year, the winner stopped twice during the 56-lap race, although most drivers did a three-stopper.

THE THREE NOMINATED COMPOUNDS THE CIRCUIT FROM A TYRE POINT OF VIEW

Track always feels ‘green’ and slippery during the first sessions of the weekend, There’s a roughly equal split of corners and straights on the track, inaugurated in 2004. Corners that demand most from tyres are Turn 1 (a long right-hander) and Turn 13. The front-left tyre is worked hardest. The long straight means tyres can cool down and subsequently provoke graining. Straight also provides chances to overtake, so teams can opt for the quickest strategy. Pirelli will supply wet weather tyres in a different compound with better performance on low severity tracks and smooth asphalt.

MARIO ISOLA - HEAD OF CAR RACING “We’re bringing the middle selection of compounds, but we expect teams to use mainly soft and supersoft, depending of course on the unpredictable weather: especially as the allocation is just two sets of medium. In the past, there has been some graining in China due to the long straights followed by tight corners, but we’ve seen in Barcelona testing that graining is generally reduced this year, so it will be good to have that confirmed. In case of wet and possibly cool conditions, we will supply wet weather tyres in a different compound, with the target of giving the drivers more grip.”

F1 Grid 2017 Chinese Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:31,678
25Sebastian VettelFerrari1:31,864
377Valtteri BottasMercedes1:31,865
47Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:32,140
53Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:33,033
619Felipe MassaWilliams1:33,507
727Nico HülkenbergRenault1:33,580
811Sergio PérezForce India1:33,706
926Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:33,719
1018Lance StrollWilliams1:34,220
1155Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso1:34,150
1220Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:34,164
1314Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:34,372
149Marcus EricssonSauber1:35,046
1536Antonio GiovinazziSauberno time
162Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:35,023
1733Max VerstappenRed Bull1:35,433
1831Esteban OconForce India1:35,496
198Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:35,223
2030Jolyon PalmerRenault1:35,279

Penalties:

  • Car 8 - Romain Grosjean (Haas) - 5 place grid penalties - Failing to slow for double waved yellow flags
  • Car 30 - Jolyon Palmer (Renault) - 5 place grid penalties - Failing to slow for double waved yellow flags

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who will win in China?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls