Starting Grid 2017 British F1 GP

F1 Racing event: British Grand Prix
F1 Circuit:  Silverstone Circuit

The British Grand Prix, which marks the halfway point of the season, will feature the P Zero White medium, P Zero Yellow soft, and P Zero Red supersoft tyres: a change to the original nomination of hard, medium and soft. This change was made as a result of the information gained from previous races, and it marks the first time that the supersoft has been seen at the British Grand Prix.

Silverstone is well-known for placing heavy demands on tyres, thanks to quite an abrasive surface and plenty of high-speed corners that put a lot of energy through the tyres. With it being a home race for so many of the teams, there’s always a unique atmosphere at Silverstone thanks also to the passionate and knowledgeable British fans.

 

F1 Grid 2017 British Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st Gap
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:26,600
27Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:27,1470,547
35Sebastian VettelFerrari1:27,3560,756
433Max VerstappenRed Bull1:28,1301,530
527Nico HülkenbergRenault1:28,8562,256
611Sergio PérezForce India1:28,9022,302
731Esteban OconForce India1:29,0742,474
82Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:29,4182,818
977Valtteri BottasMercedes1:27,3760,776
108Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:29,5492,949
1130Jolyon PalmerRenault1:30,1933,593
1226Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:30,3553,755
1355Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso1:31,3684,768
1419Felipe MassaWilliams1:31,4824,882
1518Lance StrollWilliams1:42,57315,973
1620Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:42,57715,977
1794Pascal WehrleinSauber1:42,59315,993
189Marcus EricssonSauber1:42,63316,033
193Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:42,96616,366
2014Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:30,6004,000

Grid penalties:

  • Car 3, Red Bull of Daniel Ricciardo  - 5 place grid penalty - Replacement Gearbox
  • Car 77, Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas - 5 place grid penalty - Replacement Gearbox
  • Car 14, McLaren of Fernando Alonso - 5 place grid penalty - Additional power unit elements
  • Car 14, McLaren of Fernando Alonso - 25 place grid penalty - Additional power unit elements

