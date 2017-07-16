Starting Grid 2017 British F1 GP

F1 Racing event: British Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Silverstone Circuit
The British Grand Prix, which marks the halfway point of the season, will feature the P Zero White medium, P Zero Yellow soft, and P Zero Red supersoft tyres: a change to the original nomination of hard, medium and soft. This change was made as a result of the information gained from previous races, and it marks the first time that the supersoft has been seen at the British Grand Prix.
Silverstone is well-known for placing heavy demands on tyres, thanks to quite an abrasive surface and plenty of high-speed corners that put a lot of energy through the tyres. With it being a home race for so many of the teams, there’s always a unique atmosphere at Silverstone thanks also to the passionate and knowledgeable British fans.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:26,600
|2
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|1:27,147
|0,547
|3
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:27,356
|0,756
|4
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:28,130
|1,530
|5
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:28,856
|2,256
|6
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|1:28,902
|2,302
|7
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1:29,074
|2,474
|8
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1:29,418
|2,818
|9
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:27,376
|0,776
|10
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|1:29,549
|2,949
|11
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1:30,193
|3,593
|12
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1:30,355
|3,755
|13
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|1:31,368
|4,768
|14
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1:31,482
|4,882
|15
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1:42,573
|15,973
|16
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:42,577
|15,977
|17
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1:42,593
|15,993
|18
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1:42,633
|16,033
|19
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1:42,966
|16,366
|20
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1:30,600
|4,000
Grid penalties:
