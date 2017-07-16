F1 Results

Starting Grid 2017 British F1 GP

F1 Racing event: British Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Silverstone Circuit

The British Grand Prix, which marks the halfway point of the season, will feature the P Zero White medium, P Zero Yellow soft, and P Zero Red supersoft tyres: a change to the original nomination of hard, medium and soft. This change was made as a result of the information gained from previous races, and it marks the first time that the supersoft has been seen at the British Grand Prix.

Silverstone is well-known for placing heavy demands on tyres, thanks to quite an abrasive surface and plenty of high-speed corners that put a lot of energy through the tyres. With it being a home race for so many of the teams, there’s always a unique atmosphere at Silverstone thanks also to the passionate and knowledgeable British fans.

F1 Grid 2017 British Grand Prix

Grid penalties:

Car 3, Red Bull of Daniel Ricciardo - 5 place grid penalty - Replacement Gearbox

Car 77, Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas - 5 place grid penalty - Replacement Gearbox

Car 14, McLaren of Fernando Alonso - 5 place grid penalty - Additional power unit elements

Car 14, McLaren of Fernando Alonso - 25 place grid penalty - Additional power unit elements

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.