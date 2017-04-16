Starting Grid 2017 Bahrain F1 GP

F1 Racing event: Bahrian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Bahrain International Circuit
Bahrain uses the same three compounds selected for China: the first back to back races of the season. Sakhir is a circuit that above all tests traction, and it’s also the first night race of the year, starting and finishing in the evening under the floodlights. As a result, the pattern of tyre behaviour and track evolution isn’t exactly the same as it would be during a conventional afternoon race. Last year, the winning strategy was a three-stopper, with the same three compounds nominated as this year.
“The biggest gains at Sakhir are all to be found in traction: it is quite a stop-start circuit, so getting the power down properly and keeping the rear tyres in good condition is very important. Last year we found quite a high degree of wear and degradation, so it will be interesting to see how this has changed with the introduction of our 2017-specification tyres. The second free practice session will be particularly important, as it is the only one held in representative conditions of qualifying and the race.”
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|1
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:28,769
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:28,792
|0,023
|3
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:29,247
|0,478
|4
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1:29,545
|0,776
|5
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|1:29,567
|0,798
|6
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:29,687
|0,918
|7
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:29,842
|1,073
|8
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1:30,074
|1,305
|9
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|1:30,763
|1,994
|10
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1:31,074
|2,305
|11
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1:30,923
|2,154
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1:31,168
|2,399
|13
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1:31,414
|2,645
|14
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1:31,684
|2,915
|15
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|no time
|-
|16
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|1:32,118
|3,349
|17
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1:32,313
|3,544
|18
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|1:32,318
|3,549
|19
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1:32,543
|3,774
|20
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:32,900
|4,131
