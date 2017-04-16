F1 Results

Starting Grid 2017 Bahrain F1 GP

F1 Racing event: Bahrian Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Bahrain International Circuit

2017 Bahrain Grand Prix Tyre Compounds

Bahrain uses the same three compounds selected for China: the first back to back races of the season. Sakhir is a circuit that above all tests traction, and it’s also the first night race of the year, starting and finishing in the evening under the floodlights. As a result, the pattern of tyre behaviour and track evolution isn’t exactly the same as it would be during a conventional afternoon race. Last year, the winning strategy was a three-stopper, with the same three compounds nominated as this year.

THE CIRCUIT FROM A TYRE POINT OF VIEW

Pirelli knows Sakhir well, as a favoured year-round test venue for different series.

Tactics can be varied: there were nine different strategies in the top 10 last year.

Surface is granite but not very abrasive: thermal degradation is a bigger factor.

Falling track temperatures in each session mean that the surface tends to get faster.

Rear-limited, due to traction demands.

One of three night races scheduled for this year, along with Singapore and Abu Dhabi.

MARIO ISOLA - HEAD OF CAR RACING AT PIRELLI

“The biggest gains at Sakhir are all to be found in traction: it is quite a stop-start circuit, so getting the power down properly and keeping the rear tyres in good condition is very important. Last year we found quite a high degree of wear and degradation, so it will be interesting to see how this has changed with the introduction of our 2017-specification tyres. The second free practice session will be particularly important, as it is the only one held in representative conditions of qualifying and the race.”

F1 Grid 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.