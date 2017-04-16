F1-Fansite.com

Starting Grid 2017 Bahrain F1 GP

Top 3 qualifiers 2017 Bahrain GP: 1. Bottas, 2. Hamilton, 3. Vettel

F1 Racing event: Bahrian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Bahrain International Circuit

2017 Bahrain Grand Prix Tyre Compounds

Bahrain uses the same three compounds selected for China: the first back to back races of the season. Sakhir is a circuit that above all tests traction, and it’s also the first night race of the year, starting and finishing in the evening under the floodlights. As a result, the pattern of tyre behaviour and track evolution isn’t exactly the same as it would be during a conventional afternoon race. Last year, the winning strategy was a three-stopper, with the same three compounds nominated as this year.

THE CIRCUIT FROM A TYRE POINT OF VIEW

  • Pirelli knows Sakhir well, as a favoured year-round test venue for different series.
  • Tactics can be varied: there were nine different strategies in the top 10 last year.
  • Surface is granite but not very abrasive: thermal degradation is a bigger factor.
  • Falling track temperatures in each session mean that the surface tends to get faster.
  • Rear-limited, due to traction demands.
  • One of three night races scheduled for this year, along with Singapore and Abu Dhabi.

MARIO ISOLA - HEAD OF CAR RACING AT PIRELLI

“The biggest gains at Sakhir are all to be found in traction: it is quite a stop-start circuit, so getting the power down properly and keeping the rear tyres in good condition is very important. Last year we found quite a high degree of wear and degradation, so it will be interesting to see how this has changed with the introduction of our 2017-specification tyres. The second free practice session will be particularly important, as it is the only one held in representative conditions of qualifying and the race.”

F1 Grid 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st Gap
177Valtteri BottasMercedes1:28,769
244Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:28,7920,023
35Sebastian VettelFerrari1:29,2470,478
43Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:29,5450,776
57Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:29,5670,798
633Max VerstappenRed Bull1:29,6870,918
727Nico HülkenbergRenault1:29,8421,073
819Felipe MassaWilliams1:30,0741,305
98Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:30,7631,994
1030Jolyon PalmerRenault1:31,0742,305
1126Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:30,9232,154
1218Lance StrollWilliams1:31,1682,399
1394Pascal WehrleinSauber1:31,4142,645
1431Esteban OconForce India1:31,6842,915
1514Fernando AlonsoMcLarenno time-
1655Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso1:32,1183,349
172Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:32,3133,544
1811Sergio PérezForce India1:32,3183,549
199Marcus EricssonSauber1:32,5433,774
2020Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:32,9004,131

