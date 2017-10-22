Race Results 2017 USA F1 grand prix

F1 Racing event: USA Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Circuit of The Americas.
Weather: 25°C dry & clear sky
Tarmac: 30°C dry
Lewis Hamilton won the USA Grand Prix for the 6th time today. It was his 62nd race win for the British driver and the 75th race win for the Mercedes team.
Vettel finished 2nd because Raikkonen let him pass in the last laps of the race. The Finish driver also got passed by an unbelievable pass of 20 year old Max Verstappen from the inside. But Max got penalised by this move because he left the tarmac with 4 wheels....
After the finish Raikkonen got back 3rd place and Verstappen had to leave the podium for the 2nd time in his career. It's still an unbelievable achievement by the Dutchman to start form 17th place to finish 3rd (4th).
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|01:33:50.993
|56
|1
|25
|2
|5
| Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|56
|2
|18
|3
|7
| Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|56
|5
|15
|4
|33
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|56
|17
|12
|5
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|56
|3
|10
|6
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|+0 laps
|56
|6
|8
|7
|55
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|+0 laps
|56
|7
|6
|8
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|+0 laps
|56
|9
|4
|9
|19
| Felipe Massa
|Williams
|+0 laps
|56
|10
|2
|10
|26
| Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|+0 laps
|56
|11
|1
|11
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Williams
|+0 laps
|56
|16
|0
|12
|2
| Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|56
|14
|0
|13
|39
| Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso
|+0 laps
|56
|20
|0
|14
|8
| Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|+0 laps
|56
|12
|0
|15
|9
| Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|+0 laps
|56
|13
|0
|16
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|+1 lap
|55
|18
|0
|Ret
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|power unit
|25
|8
|17
|Ret
|3
| Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|engine failure
|14
|4
|0
|Ret
|94
| Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|collision
|5
|15
|0
|Ret
|27
| Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|oil leak
|3
|15
|0
So so so so terrible wrong FIA ...
SHAME on you!!!!