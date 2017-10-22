F1-Fansite.com

Race Results 2017 USA F1 grand prix

Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Belgian GP 2017. Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton wins

F1 Racing event: USA Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Circuit of The Americas.

Weather: 25°C dry & clear sky
Tarmac: 30°C dry

Lewis Hamilton won the USA Grand Prix for the 6th time today. It was his 62nd race win for the British driver and the 75th race win for the Mercedes team.

Vettel finished 2nd because Raikkonen let him pass in the last laps of the race. The Finish driver also got passed by an unbelievable pass of 20 year old Max Verstappen from the inside. But Max got penalised by this move because he left the tarmac with 4 wheels....

After the finish Raikkonen got back 3rd place and Verstappen had to leave the podium for the 2nd time in his career. It's still an unbelievable achievement by the Dutchman to start form 17th place to finish 3rd (4th).

F1 classification 2017 USA Grand Prix

2017 F1 Championship Standings
2017 F1 Calendar

All Time F1 Drivers Rankings
All Time F1 Teams Rankings

PosNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
144United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes01:33:50.99356
1
25
25Germany Sebastian Vettel
Italy Ferrari+0 laps56
2
18
37Finland Kimi Räikkönen
Italy Ferrari+0 laps56
5
15
433Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull+0 laps56
17
12
577Finland Valtteri Bottas
Germany Mercedes+0 laps56
3
10
631France Esteban Ocon
India Force India+0 laps56
6
8
755Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Italy Toro Rosso+0 laps56
7
6
811Mexico Sergio Pérez
India Force India+0 laps56
9
4
919Brazil Felipe Massa
United Kingdom Williams+0 laps56
10
2
1026Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
Italy Toro Rosso+0 laps56
11
1
1118Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Williams+0 laps56
16
0
122Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps56
14
0
1339New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Italy Toro Rosso+0 laps56
20
0
148France Romain Grosjean
United States Haas F1 Team+0 laps56
12
0
159Sweden Marcus Ericsson
Switzerland Sauber+0 laps56
13
0
1620Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas F1 Team+1 lap55
18
0
Ret14Spain Fernando Alonso
United Kingdom McLarenpower unit25
8
17
Ret3Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Austria Red Bullengine failure14
4
0
Ret94Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Switzerland Saubercollision5
15
0
Ret27Germany Nico Hülkenberg
France Renaultoil leak3
15
0

One thought on “Race Results 2017 USA F1 grand prix

