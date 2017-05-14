Race results 2017 Spanish F1 grand prix

F1 Racing event: Spanish Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Catalunya Circuit
Weather: Sunny, Clear Sky, 24ºC
Tarmac: Dry 43ºC
Lewis Hamilton won the 2017 Spanish Grand Prix for Mercedes. He had to battle for victory with Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel.
German driver Vettel took over the lead from Hamilton in the first corner of the race and was able to create a gap with Lewis. At the second pit stop Hamilton switched to soft tyres and Vettel had to drive on slower medium compound and could pass the Ferrari driver.
In the first corner Valterri Bottas, Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen tried to corner together. Bottas could not avoid Kimi and hit his rear tyre and pushed him into Verstappen's Red Bull. Raikkonen and Max damaged their front suspension and had to retire.
Hamilton won his 55th grand prix victory and the 67th for Mercedes
See current 2017 F1 Championship Standings
See All Time F1 Drivers Rankings
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|66
|1
|25
|2
|5
| Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|66
|2
|18
|3
|3
| Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|66
|6
|15
|4
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|+0 laps
|66
|8
|12
|5
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|+0 laps
|66
|10
|10
|6
|27
| Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|+0 laps
|66
|13
|8
|7
|94
| Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|+0 laps
|66
|15
|6
|8
|55
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|+0 laps
|66
|12
|4
|9
|26
| Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|+0 laps
|66
|20
|2
|10
|8
| Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|+0 laps
|66
|14
|1
|11
|9
| Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|+0 laps
|66
|16
|0
|12
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|66
|7
|0
|13
|19
| Felipe Massa
|Williams
|+0 laps
|66
|9
|0
|14
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|+0 laps
|66
|11
|0
|15
|30
| Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|+0 laps
|66
|17
|0
|16
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Williams
|+0 laps
|66
|18
|0
|Ret
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|+25 laps
|41
|3
|0
|Ret
|2
| Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|+26 laps
|40
|19
|0
|Ret
|33
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+66 laps
|0
|5
|0
|Ret
|7
| Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|+66 laps
|0
|4
|0
Fastest lap: ? min (? km/h) lap ? by ?, ?
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.