Race results 2017 Spanish F1 grand prix

Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Russian GP 2017. Lewis Hamilton;

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W08

F1 Racing event: Spanish Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Catalunya Circuit

Weather: Sunny, Clear Sky, 24ºC
Tarmac: Dry 43ºC

Lewis Hamilton won the 2017 Spanish Grand Prix for Mercedes. He had to battle for victory with Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel.

German driver Vettel took over the lead from Hamilton in the first corner of the race and was able to create a gap with Lewis. At the second pit stop Hamilton switched to soft tyres and  Vettel had to drive on slower medium compound and could pass the Ferrari driver.

In the first corner Valterri Bottas, Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen tried to corner together. Bottas could not avoid Kimi and hit his rear tyre and pushed him into Verstappen's Red Bull. Raikkonen and Max damaged their front suspension and had to retire.

Hamilton won his 55th grand prix victory and the 67th for Mercedes

F1 Classification 2017 Spanish Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
144United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes+0 laps66
1
25
25Germany Sebastian Vettel
Italy Ferrari+0 laps66
2
18
33Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Austria Red Bull+0 laps66
6
15
411Mexico Sergio Pérez
India Force India+0 laps66
8
12
531France Esteban Ocon
India Force India+0 laps66
10
10
627Germany Nico Hülkenberg
France Renault+0 laps66
13
8
794Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Switzerland Sauber+0 laps66
15
6
855Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Italy Toro Rosso+0 laps66
12
4
926Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
Italy Toro Rosso+0 laps66
20
2
108France Romain Grosjean
United States Haas F1 Team+0 laps66
14
1
119Sweden Marcus Ericsson
Switzerland Sauber+0 laps66
16
0
1214Spain Fernando Alonso
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps66
7
0
1319Brazil Felipe Massa
United Kingdom Williams+0 laps66
9
0
1420Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas F1 Team+0 laps66
11
0
1530United Kingdom Jolyon Palmer
France Renault+0 laps66
17
0
1618Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Williams+0 laps66
18
0
Ret77Finland Valtteri Bottas
Germany Mercedes+25 laps41
3
0
Ret2Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom McLaren+26 laps40
19
0
Ret33Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull+66 laps0
5
0
Ret7Finland Kimi Räikkönen
Italy Ferrari+66 laps0
4
0

