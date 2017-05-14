F1 Results

Race results 2017 Spanish F1 grand prix

F1 Racing event: Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Catalunya Circuit

Weather: Sunny, Clear Sky, 24ºC

Tarmac: Dry 43ºC

Lewis Hamilton won the 2017 Spanish Grand Prix for Mercedes. He had to battle for victory with Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel.

German driver Vettel took over the lead from Hamilton in the first corner of the race and was able to create a gap with Lewis. At the second pit stop Hamilton switched to soft tyres and Vettel had to drive on slower medium compound and could pass the Ferrari driver.

In the first corner Valterri Bottas, Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen tried to corner together. Bottas could not avoid Kimi and hit his rear tyre and pushed him into Verstappen's Red Bull. Raikkonen and Max damaged their front suspension and had to retire.

Hamilton won his 55th grand prix victory and the 67th for Mercedes

F1 Classification 2017 Spanish Grand Prix

Fastest lap: ? min (? km/h) lap ? by ?, ?

