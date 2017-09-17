F1-Fansite.com

Race Results 2017 Singapore F1 grand prix

Marina Bay Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore F1 2017

F1 Racing event: Singapore Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Singapore Circuit

Weather: 28°C wet & raining
Tarmac: 30°C wet
Humidity: 100%

Lewis Hamilton won the wet 2017 edition of the Singapore Grand Prix today. It was his 60th Formula 1 victory and the 73rd race win for Mercedes. Daniel Ricciardo who started 3rd could not match the race pace of Hamilton and finished 2nd.

Valtteri Bottas who had a poor weekend until now and started as 6th had a stroke of luck and finished on the podium as 3rd.

The race had a dramatic start. After the start lights turned off all drivers accelerated to the first corner. Vettel and Verstappen got away clean and had an equal pace.

4th place starter Kimi Raikkonen had a much better start then Verstappen. The Fin was able to get alongside Verstappen but could not really pass him.

Vettel, Verstappen and Raikkonen approached the first left corner with the Red Bull driver between both Ferrari drivers when Vettel turned a bit left to hold Verstappen off. At the same moment Raikkonen turned a bit to the right and both Ferrari drivers squeezed the Dutch teenager and even hit each other.

Raikkonen and Verstappen also hit the McLaren of Fernando Alonso, who had a very good start and drove 3rd at the moment that he was collected by the crashing cars. All 4 drivers had to retire their car because collision damage.

F1 classification 2017 Singapore Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
144United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes02:03:23.54458
5
25
23Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Austria Red Bull02:03:28.05158
3
18
377Finland Valtteri Bottas
Germany Mercedes02:03:32.34458
6
15
455Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Italy Toro Rosso02:03:46.36658
10
12
511Mexico Sergio Pérez
India Force India02:03:48.90358
12
10
630United Kingdom Jolyon Palmer
France Renault02:03:50.80358
11
8
72Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom McLaren02:03:53.93258
9
6
818Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Williams02:04:05.24058
18
4
98France Romain Grosjean
United States Haas F1 Team02:04:06.82658
15
2
1031France Esteban Ocon
India Force India02:04:08.33958
14
1
1119Brazil Felipe Massa
United Kingdom Williams02:04:10.08058
17
0
1294Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Switzerland Sauber02:04:50.85858
19
0
Ret20Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas F1 Team01:50:19.00850
16
0
Ret27Germany Nico Hülkenberg
France Renault01:46:19.83548
7
0
Ret9Sweden Marcus Ericsson
Switzerland Sauber+23 laps35
20
0
Ret26Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
Italy Toro Rossocrashed10
13
0
Ret14Spain Fernando Alonso
United Kingdom McLarencollision damage9

0
Ret5Germany Sebastian Vettel
Italy Ferraricollision0
1
0
Ret33Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bullcollision0
2
0
Ret7Finland Kimi Räikkönen
Italy Ferraricollision0
4
0

Fastest lap: 1:45.008 min by Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) on lap 55 @173,643 km/h
Highest speed: 320.5 km/h by Sergio Perez (Force India)

