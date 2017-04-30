Formula 1 Racing & F1 Fan Portal | F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 Results / Race results 2017 Russian F1 grand prix

F1 Results

Race results 2017 Russian F1 grand prix

Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen

Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen

F1 Racing event: Russian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Sochi International Street Circuit

Weather: Sunny, Clear Sky, 26ºC
Tarmac: Dry, 41ºC

Valtteri Botts won his first F1 race ever at Sochi today. The winner of the 2017 Russian Grand Prix took the lead at the start and kept it till the finish. He did one pit stop just like all other drivers.

Because his rival Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel pitted much later and took the lead until he had to pit.

Third place finisher Kimi Raikkonen completed the podium to score a 2 podium finish for Ferrari.

See current 2017 F1 Championship Standings
See All Time F1 Drivers Rankings

F1 Classification 2017 Russian Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
177Finland Valtteri Bottas
Germany Mercedes01:28:08.74352
3
25
25Germany Sebastian Vettel
Italy Ferrari+0 laps52
1
18
37Finland Kimi Räikkönen
Italy Ferrari+0 laps52
2
15
444United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes+0 laps52
4
12
533Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull+0 laps52
7
10
611Mexico Sergio Pérez
India Force India+0 laps52
9
8
731France Esteban Ocon
India Force India+0 laps52
10
6
827Germany Nico Hülkenberg
France Renault+0 laps52
8
4
919Brazil Felipe Massa
United Kingdom Williams+0 laps52
6
2
1055Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Italy Toro Rosso+0 laps52
14
1
1118Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Williams+0 laps52
11
0
1226Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
Italy Toro Rosso+0 laps52
12
0
1320Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas F1 Team+0 laps52
13
0
142Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps52
20
0
159Sweden Marcus Ericsson
Switzerland Sauber+0 laps52
18
0
1694Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Switzerland Sauber+0 laps52
17
0
Ret3Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Austria Red BullBrakes7
5
0
Ret30United Kingdom Jolyon Palmer
France RenaultCollision0
16
0
Ret8France Romain Grosjean
United States Haas F1 TeamCollision0
19
0
DNS14Spain Fernando Alonso
United Kingdom McLarenPower Unit0
15
0

Fastest lap: 0:00.000 min (000.000 km/h) lap 00 by ?, ?

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who will be Hamilton's team mate in 2018

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls