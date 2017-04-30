Race results 2017 Russian F1 grand prix

F1 Racing event: Russian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Sochi International Street Circuit
Weather: Sunny, Clear Sky, 26ºC
Tarmac: Dry, 41ºC
Valtteri Botts won his first F1 race ever at Sochi today. The winner of the 2017 Russian Grand Prix took the lead at the start and kept it till the finish. He did one pit stop just like all other drivers.
Because his rival Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel pitted much later and took the lead until he had to pit.
Third place finisher Kimi Raikkonen completed the podium to score a 2 podium finish for Ferrari.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|01:28:08.743
|52
|3
|25
|2
|5
| Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|52
|1
|18
|3
|7
| Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|52
|2
|15
|4
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|52
|4
|12
|5
|33
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|52
|7
|10
|6
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|+0 laps
|52
|9
|8
|7
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|+0 laps
|52
|10
|6
|8
|27
| Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|+0 laps
|52
|8
|4
|9
|19
| Felipe Massa
|Williams
|+0 laps
|52
|6
|2
|10
|55
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|+0 laps
|52
|14
|1
|11
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Williams
|+0 laps
|52
|11
|0
|12
|26
| Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|+0 laps
|52
|12
|0
|13
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|+0 laps
|52
|13
|0
|14
|2
| Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|52
|20
|0
|15
|9
| Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|+0 laps
|52
|18
|0
|16
|94
| Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|+0 laps
|52
|17
|0
|Ret
|3
| Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|Brakes
|7
|5
|0
|Ret
|30
| Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|Collision
|0
|16
|0
|Ret
|8
| Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|Collision
|0
|19
|0
|DNS
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|Power Unit
|0
|15
|0
