F1 Results

Race results 2017 Russian F1 grand prix

F1 Racing event: Russian Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Sochi International Street Circuit

Weather: Sunny, Clear Sky, 26ºC

Tarmac: Dry, 41ºC

Valtteri Botts won his first F1 race ever at Sochi today. The winner of the 2017 Russian Grand Prix took the lead at the start and kept it till the finish. He did one pit stop just like all other drivers.

Because his rival Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel pitted much later and took the lead until he had to pit.

Third place finisher Kimi Raikkonen completed the podium to score a 2 podium finish for Ferrari.

F1 Classification 2017 Russian Grand Prix

Fastest lap: 0:00.000 min (000.000 km/h) lap 00 by ?, ?

