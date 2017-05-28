Race results 2017 Monaco F1 grand prix

F1 Racing event: Monaco Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Monaco Circuit
Weather: Sunny, Clear Sky, 26ºC
Tarmac: Dry 50ºC
Sebastian Vettel won the 75th Monaco Grand Prix. He started second and could pass his team mate Kimi Raikkonen with a different tyre strategy.
It was Vettel's 45th Formula 1 race win and number 228th for Scuderia Ferrari. It also was Ferrari's 82nd 1-2 finish. Ferrari has passed their rivals Mercedes in the 2017 constructors championship by finishing 1-2.
Daniel Ricciardo passed Bottas and Verstappen with a brilliant pit stop strategy to finish 3rd on the podium
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|5
| Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|01:44:44.340
|78
|2
|25
|2
|7
| Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|78
|1
|18
|3
|3
| Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|78
|5
|15
|4
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|78
|3
|12
|5
|33
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|78
|4
|10
|6
|55
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|+0 laps
|78
|6
|8
|7
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|78
|13
|6
|8
|8
| Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|+0 laps
|78
|8
|4
|9
|19
| Felipe Massa
|Williams
|+0 laps
|78
|14
|2
|10
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|+0 laps
|78
|11
|1
|11
|30
| Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|+0 laps
|78
|16
|0
|12
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|+0 laps
|78
|15
|0
|13
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|+0 laps
|78
|7
|0
|14
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Williams
|+7 laps
|71
|17
|0
|15
|26
| Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|+7 laps
|71
|9
|0
|16
|2
| Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|+12 laps
|66
|12
|0
|17
|9
| Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|+15 laps
|63
|19
|0
|18
|22
| Jenson Button
|McLaren
|+21 laps
|57
|20
|0
|19
|94
| Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|+21 laps
|57
|18
|0
|20
|27
| Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|+63 laps
|15
|10
|0
Fastest lap: 1:15.017 min (160,284 km/h) lap 76 by Sergio Perez, Force India VJM10
