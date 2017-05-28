F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 Results / Race results 2017 Monaco F1 grand prix

F1 Results

Race results 2017 Monaco F1 grand prix

Sebastian Vettel RUSSIAN GP F1/2017

Sebastian Vettel wins

F1 Racing event: Monaco Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Monaco Circuit

Weather: Sunny, Clear Sky, 26ºC
Tarmac: Dry 50ºC

Sebastian Vettel won the 75th Monaco Grand Prix. He started second and could pass his team mate Kimi Raikkonen with a different tyre strategy.

It was Vettel's 45th Formula 1 race win and number 228th for Scuderia Ferrari. It also was Ferrari's 82nd 1-2 finish. Ferrari has passed their rivals Mercedes in the 2017 constructors championship by finishing 1-2.

Daniel Ricciardo passed Bottas and Verstappen with a brilliant pit stop strategy to finish 3rd on the podium

See current 2017 F1 Championship Standings
See current 2017 F1 Calendar

See All Time F1 Drivers Rankings
See All Time F1 Teams Rankings

F1 Classification 2017 Monaco Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
15Germany Sebastian Vettel
Italy Ferrari01:44:44.34078
2
25
27Finland Kimi Räikkönen
Italy Ferrari+0 laps78
1
18
33Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Austria Red Bull+0 laps78
5
15
477Finland Valtteri Bottas
Germany Mercedes+0 laps78
3
12
533Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull+0 laps78
4
10
655Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Italy Toro Rosso+0 laps78
6
8
744United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes+0 laps78
13
6
88France Romain Grosjean
United States Haas F1 Team+0 laps78
8
4
919Brazil Felipe Massa
United Kingdom Williams+0 laps78
14
2
1020Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas F1 Team+0 laps78
11
1
1130United Kingdom Jolyon Palmer
France Renault+0 laps78
16
0
1231France Esteban Ocon
India Force India+0 laps78
15
0
1311Mexico Sergio Pérez
India Force India+0 laps78
7
0
1418Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Williams+7 laps71
17
0
1526Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
Italy Toro Rosso+7 laps71
9
0
162Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom McLaren+12 laps66
12
0
179Sweden Marcus Ericsson
Switzerland Sauber+15 laps63
19
0
1822United Kingdom Jenson Button
United Kingdom McLaren+21 laps57
20
0
1994Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Switzerland Sauber+21 laps57
18
0
2027Germany Nico Hülkenberg
France Renault+63 laps15
10
0

Fastest lap: 1:15.017 min (160,284 km/h) lap 76 by Sergio Perez, Force India VJM10

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Will Alonso win the Indianapolis 500?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls