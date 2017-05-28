F1 Results

Race results 2017 Monaco F1 grand prix

F1 Racing event: Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Monaco Circuit

Weather: Sunny, Clear Sky, 26ºC

Tarmac: Dry 50ºC

Sebastian Vettel won the 75th Monaco Grand Prix. He started second and could pass his team mate Kimi Raikkonen with a different tyre strategy.

It was Vettel's 45th Formula 1 race win and number 228th for Scuderia Ferrari. It also was Ferrari's 82nd 1-2 finish. Ferrari has passed their rivals Mercedes in the 2017 constructors championship by finishing 1-2.

Daniel Ricciardo passed Bottas and Verstappen with a brilliant pit stop strategy to finish 3rd on the podium

F1 Classification 2017 Monaco Grand Prix

Fastest lap: 1:15.017 min (160,284 km/h) lap 76 by Sergio Perez, Force India VJM10

