F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 Results / Race Results 2017 Mexico F1 grand prix

F1 Results

Race Results 2017 Mexico F1 grand prix

Max Verstappen celebrates finishing in third place on the podium during the Formula One Grand Prix of Brazil 2016

Max Verstappen wins again

F1 Racing event: Mexico Grand Prix  
F1 Circuit: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Weather: 21°C dry & sunny
Tarmac: 41°C dry

Max Verstappen won his 3rd race in his F1 career and the 2nd of the 2017 season. He started the 2017 Mexican GP as 2nd and passed pole sitter Sebastian Vettel in the first chicane.

Sebastian Vettel hit Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton with his front wing on their rear tyre. Hamilton got a puncture because of this collision and had to pit and rejoin the race as last.

Vettel also had to pit to replace his front wing on the Ferrari SF70H and rejoined as 19th. He charged to pass as much drivers as he could and was driving as 15th in lap 15.

Hamilton had to adapt to his new condition quite long until he began passing cars. Although he didn't win and only scored he still win the drivers title for the 4th time.

See current 2017 F1 Championship Standings
See current 2017 F1 Calendar

See All Time F1 Drivers Rankings
See All Time F1 Teams Rankings

F1 classification 2017 Mexico Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
133Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull01:39:29.26071
2
25
277Finland Valtteri Bottas
Germany Mercedes+0 laps71
4
18
37Finland Kimi Räikkönen
Italy Ferrari+0 laps71
5
15
45Germany Sebastian Vettel
Italy Ferrari+0 laps71
1
12
531France Esteban Ocon
India Force India+0 laps71
6
10
618Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Williams+0 laps71
11
8
711Mexico Sergio Pérez
India Force India+0 laps71
9
6
820Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas F1 Team+0 laps71
14
4
944United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes+1 lap70
3
2
1014Spain Fernando Alonso
United Kingdom McLaren+1 lap70
18
1
1119Brazil Felipe Massa
United Kingdom Williams+1 lap70
10
0
122Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom McLaren+1 lap70
19
0
1310France Pierre Gasly
Italy Toro Rosso+1 lap70
20
0
1494Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Switzerland Sauber+1 lap70
13
0
158France Romain Grosjean
United States Haas F1 Team+1 lap70
15
0
Ret55Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Italy Toro Rossotechnical61
8
0
Ret9Sweden Marcus Ericsson
Switzerland Sauberpower unit56
12
0
Ret39New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Italy Toro Rossopower unit32
17
0
Ret27Germany Nico Hülkenberg
France Renaultpower unit24
7
0
Ret3Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Austria Red Bullturbo failure5
16
0

Penalties:

Fastest lap:

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Check out related topics:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now