F1 Results

Race Results 2017 Mexico F1 grand prix

F1 Racing event: Mexico Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Weather: 21°C dry & sunny

Tarmac: 41°C dry

Max Verstappen won his 3rd race in his F1 career and the 2nd of the 2017 season. He started the 2017 Mexican GP as 2nd and passed pole sitter Sebastian Vettel in the first chicane.

Sebastian Vettel hit Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton with his front wing on their rear tyre. Hamilton got a puncture because of this collision and had to pit and rejoin the race as last.

Vettel also had to pit to replace his front wing on the Ferrari SF70H and rejoined as 19th. He charged to pass as much drivers as he could and was driving as 15th in lap 15.

Hamilton had to adapt to his new condition quite long until he began passing cars. Although he didn't win and only scored he still win the drivers title for the 4th time.

See current 2017 F1 Championship Standings

See current 2017 F1 Calendar

See All Time F1 Drivers Rankings

See All Time F1 Teams Rankings

F1 classification 2017 Mexico Grand Prix

Penalties:

Fastest lap:

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.