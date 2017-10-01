F1-Fansite.com

Race Results 2017 Malaysian F1 grand prix

F1 Racing event: Malaysian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Sepang International Circuit.

Weather: 31°C dry & cloudy
Tarmac: 37°C dry

Max Verstappen won his 2nd F1 race today in Malaysia. Before the start of the race Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen had to come in to the garage in his outlap. The unfortunate Finish driver didn't start the race because of an engine problem.

The race started clean and after 3 laps Max Verstappen was able to pass 3 times world champion in the first corner of the 4th lap easely and pull away.

The ex-teenager who celebrated his 20th birthday yesterday was able to create a gap of more than 9 seconds just before his first pitstop.

Sebastian Vettel who started last in the Ferrari was able to attack the race with all his talent. Half way the race he already drove on 4th place and was on his way to the podium but had to settle for 4th.

Verstappen had a very stable race in the Red Bull RB13 and drove a way from Hamilton to a very solid gap of 10 seconds at the end of the race.

F1 classification 2017 Malaysian Grand Prix

Pos No Driver Team Time Laps Grid Pts
1 33 Netherlands Max Verstappen
 Austria Red Bull 01:30:01.290 56
 2
 25
2 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
 Germany Mercedes 01:30:14.060 56
 1
 18
3 3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
 Austria Red Bull +0 laps 56
 4
 15
4 5 Germany Sebastian Vettel
 Italy Ferrari +0 laps 56
 20
 12
5 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas
 Germany Mercedes +0 laps 56
 5
 10
6 11 Mexico Sergio Pérez
 India Force India +0 laps 56
 9
 8
7 2 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
 United Kingdom McLaren +1 lap 55
 7
 6
8 18 Canada Lance Stroll
 United Kingdom Williams +1 lap 55
 13
 4
9 19 Brazil Felipe Massa
 United Kingdom Williams +1 lap 55
 10
 2
10 31 France Esteban Ocon
 India Force India +1 lap 55
 6
 1
11 27 Germany Nico Hülkenberg
 France Renault +1 lap 55
 8
 0
12 14 Spain Fernando Alonso
 United Kingdom McLaren +1 lap 55
 10
 0
13 20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
 United States Haas F1 Team +1 lap 55
 17
 0
14 10 France Pierre Gasly
 Italy Toro Rosso +1 lap 55
 15
 0
15 30 United Kingdom Jolyon Palmer
 France Renault +1 lap 55
 12
 0
16 8 France Romain Grosjean
 United States Haas F1 Team +1 lap 55
 16
 0
17 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
 Switzerland Sauber +1 lap 55
 18
 0
18 9 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
 Switzerland Sauber +2 laps 54
 19
 0
Ret 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
 Italy Toro Rosso power unit 29
 14
 0
DNS 7 Finland Kimi Räikkönen
 Italy Ferrari power unit 0
 2
 0

Fastest lap: 1:34,080 in lap 41 by Sebastian Vettel in the Ferrari SF70H @212,104 km/h

Highest speed: 332,9 km/h by Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF70H

