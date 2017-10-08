F1-Fansite.com

Race Results 2017 Japanese F1 grand prix

Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Belgian GP 2017. Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton wins

F1 Racing event: Japanese Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Suzuka Circuit.

Weather: 26°C dry & sunny
Tarmac: 43°C dry

Lewis Hamilton won the Japanese grand prix in Suzuka today. It was his 61st victory of his F1 career and the 74th for the Mercedes F1 team.

Hamilton started from pole position and lead almost the entire race. Max Verstappen who finished 2nd was able to follow the pace of Hamilton, but could not really attack him. Hamilton was able to keep the gap around 3 seconds until the last 2 laps, where Verstappen was right on his tail.

Max Verstappen had a very good start en jumped from 4th to 3rd place after the red lights turned off by passing his Red Bull team mate Daniel Ricciardo. He also passed Sebastian Vettel in the first lap of the Japanese grand prix.

Ferrari driver and title contender  Sebastian Vettel again had technical problems with the SF70H and had to retire his car in the 4th lap of the race.

Daniel Riccardo had a solid drive and finished 3rd with Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas right on his tail.

F1 classification 2017 Japanese Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
144United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes01:27:31.19453
1
25
233Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull01:27:32.40553
4
18
33Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Austria Red Bull01:27:40.87353
3
15
477Finland Valtteri Bottas
Germany Mercedes01:27:41.77453
6
12
57Finland Kimi Räikkönen
Italy Ferrari01:28:03.81653
10
10
631France Esteban Ocon
India Force India01:28:38.98253
5
8
711Mexico Sergio Pérez
India Force India01:28:42.61853
8
6
820Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas F1 Team01:29:00.14753
12
4
98France Romain Grosjean
United States Haas F1 Team01:29:01.07753
13
2
1019Brazil Felipe Massa
United Kingdom Williams01:27:34.90552
8
1
1114Spain Fernando Alonso
United Kingdom McLaren01:27:35.76552
20
0
1230United Kingdom Jolyon Palmer
France Renault01:27:36.40052
18
0
1310France Pierre Gasly
Italy Toro Rosso01:27:38.99952
14
0
142Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom McLaren01:27:52.23252
9
0
1594Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Switzerland Sauber01:27:57.43151
17
0
Ret18Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Williamstyre failure45
15
0
Ret27Germany Nico Hülkenberg
France RenaultDRS failure40
11
0
Ret9Sweden Marcus Ericsson
Switzerland Saubercrashed7
16
0
Ret5Germany Sebastian Vettel
Italy Ferraripower unit4
2
0
Ret55Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Italy Toro Rossospun off0
19
0

Fastest lap: 1:33.144 min by Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W08 in lap 50 @224,439 km/h

Highest speed: 316.0 km/h by Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF70H

