F1 Results

Race Results 2017 Japanese F1 grand prix

F1 Racing event: Japanese Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Suzuka Circuit.

Weather: 26°C dry & sunny

Tarmac: 43°C dry

Lewis Hamilton won the Japanese grand prix in Suzuka today. It was his 61st victory of his F1 career and the 74th for the Mercedes F1 team.

Hamilton started from pole position and lead almost the entire race. Max Verstappen who finished 2nd was able to follow the pace of Hamilton, but could not really attack him. Hamilton was able to keep the gap around 3 seconds until the last 2 laps, where Verstappen was right on his tail.

Max Verstappen had a very good start en jumped from 4th to 3rd place after the red lights turned off by passing his Red Bull team mate Daniel Ricciardo. He also passed Sebastian Vettel in the first lap of the Japanese grand prix.

Ferrari driver and title contender Sebastian Vettel again had technical problems with the SF70H and had to retire his car in the 4th lap of the race.

Daniel Riccardo had a solid drive and finished 3rd with Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas right on his tail.

See current 2017 F1 Championship Standings

See current 2017 F1 Calendar

See All Time F1 Drivers Rankings

See All Time F1 Teams Rankings

F1 classification 2017 Japanese Grand Prix

Fastest lap: 1:33.144 min by Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W08 in lap 50 @224,439 km/h

Highest speed: 316.0 km/h by Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF70H

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.