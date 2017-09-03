F1-Fansite.com




Race Results 2017 Italian F1 grand prix

Lewis Hamilton wins

F1 Racing event: Italian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit:  Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Weather: 25°C Dry & Sunny
Tarmac: 37°C Dry

Lewis Hamilton won the 2017 Italian grand prix in Monza today. It was his 59th Formula 1 victory, his 6th win of the season and the 72nd overall for the Mercedes team.

His teammate Valtteri Bottas finished 2nd to make this Mercedes 39th 1-2 finish.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel finished Ferrari's home grand prix as 3rd and could celebrate this with the huge Ferrari fan crowd on the fantastic Monza podium.

The race started with a few small collisions in the first chicane. In the first lap Felipe Massa hit Sergio Perez with no severe damage. 2 laps later Massa hit Max Verstappen's Red Bull. That collision caused a right front puncture and front wing damage for Verstappen and ruined his race.

The Dutch teenager had a very good start. He started from 13th place and was already driving on 7th place when Massa hit him in the 3rd lap at the first chicane.

The other teenager Lance Stroll started his Williams on 2nd place, but was passed by other rookie Esteban Ocon at the first chicane right after the start. Ocon also had a very good start with his Force India and even got close to the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton in the first braking zone, after the first chicane Hamilton drove away easily.

At the end of the race Daniel Ricciardo showed his skill and took 4th place from Kimi Raikkonen with an outstanding pass in the first chicane. Raikkonen had some technical issues with his Ferrari could not attack the corners.

Ricciardo showed very good pace and even could glose the 10 sec. gap with Vettel. who drove 10 seconds before him at that time. Vettel managed the gap between the Australian driver and wasn't really threatened.

Jolyon Palmer was the first driver to retire in the 31st lap. His Renault had an gearbox problem. Stoffel Vandoorne was the second driver to retire. He had engine trouble again with his Honda and retired in lap 35.

In the last laps Ericsson had to retire his Sauber and also Fernando Alonso had to retire his McLaren again. It was Alonso's 4th retirement in the last 5 races.

Vettel lost his drivers championship title lead to Hamilton. He now leads the German driver by 3 points.

F1 Classification 2017 Italian Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
144United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes01:15:32.31053
1
25
277Finland Valtteri Bottas
Germany Mercedes+0 laps53
4
18
35Germany Sebastian Vettel
Italy Ferrari+0 laps53
6
15
43Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Austria Red Bull+0 laps53
16
12
57Finland Kimi Räikkönen
Italy Ferrari+0 laps53
5
10
631France Esteban Ocon
India Force India+0 laps53
3
8
718Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Williams+0 laps53
2
6
819Brazil Felipe Massa
United Kingdom Williams+0 laps53
7
4
911Mexico Sergio Pérez
India Force India+0 laps53
9
2
1033Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull+1 lap52
13
1
1120Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas F1 Team+1 lap52
9
0
1226Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
Italy Toro Rosso+1 lap52
8
0
1327Germany Nico Hülkenberg
France Renault+1 lap52
14
0
1455Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Italy Toro Rosso+1 lap52
15
0
158France Romain Grosjean
United States Haas F1 Team+1 lap52
20
0
1694Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Switzerland Sauber+1 lap52
12
0
1714Spain Fernando Alonso
United Kingdom McLarentechnical51
19
0
Ret9Sweden Marcus Ericsson
Switzerland Saubertechnical52
11
0
Ret2Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom McLarenpower unit34
18
0
Ret30United Kingdom Jolyon Palmer
France Renaultgearbox30
17
0

