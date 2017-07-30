F1 Results

Race Results 2017 Hungarian F1 grand prix

Racing event: Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Hungaroring

Weather: Sunny, Clear Sky, 23ºC

Tarmac: Dry 30ºC

Sebastian Vettel won the 2017 Hungarian grand prix. He started from pole and had a strange steering problem during the race which made it difficult for Vettel to keep 2nd place finisher Raikkonen behind.

It was Vettel's 46th and Scuderia Ferrari's 229th F1 race victory. Raikkonen made it Ferrari's 83rd 1-2 finish.

Valterri Bottas finished 3rd for Mercedes. Half way the race he already drove 3rd but gave up his position to his team mate Lewis Hamilton who was having a better pace and wanted to attack 2nd place finisher Raikkonen. Gentleman Hamilton could not pass the Finish Ferrari driver and gave back 3rd place to Bottas in the last lap of the race.

The race started with a collision between both Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo in the second corner, which resulted in a retirement for Ricciardo and a 10 second penalty for Verstappen.

