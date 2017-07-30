Race Results 2017 Hungarian F1 grand prix

Racing event: Hungarian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Hungaroring
Weather: Sunny, Clear Sky, 23ºC
Tarmac: Dry 30ºC
Sebastian Vettel won the 2017 Hungarian grand prix. He started from pole and had a strange steering problem during the race which made it difficult for Vettel to keep 2nd place finisher Raikkonen behind.
It was Vettel's 46th and Scuderia Ferrari's 229th F1 race victory. Raikkonen made it Ferrari's 83rd 1-2 finish.
Valterri Bottas finished 3rd for Mercedes. Half way the race he already drove 3rd but gave up his position to his team mate Lewis Hamilton who was having a better pace and wanted to attack 2nd place finisher Raikkonen. Gentleman Hamilton could not pass the Finish Ferrari driver and gave back 3rd place to Bottas in the last lap of the race.
The race started with a collision between both Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo in the second corner, which resulted in a retirement for Ricciardo and a 10 second penalty for Verstappen.
See current 2017 F1 Championship Standings
See current 2017 F1 Calendar
See All Time F1 Drivers Rankings
See All Time F1 Teams Rankings
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|5
| Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|01:39:46.713
|70
|1
|25
|2
|7
| Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|70
|2
|18
|3
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|70
|3
|15
|4
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|70
|4
|12
|5
|33
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|70
|5
|10
|6
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|70
|7
|8
|7
|55
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|+0 laps
|70
|9
|6
|8
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|+0 laps
|70
|13
|4
|9
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|+1 lap
|69
|11
|2
|10
|2
| Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|+1 lap
|69
|8
|1
|11
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|+1 lap
|69
|15
|0
|12
|26
| Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|+1 lap
|69
|16
|0
|13
|30
| Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|+2 laps
|68
|10
|0
|14
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Williams
|+2 laps
|68
|17
|0
|15
|94
| Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|+2 laps
|68
|18
|0
|16
|9
| Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|+2 laps
|68
|20
|0
|Ret
|27
| Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|Technical
|67
|12
|0
|Ret
|40
| Paul di Resta
|Williams
|Technical
|62
|19
|0
|Ret
|8
| Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|Wheelnut
|22
|14
|0
|Ret
|3
| Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|Collision
|0
|6
|0
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.