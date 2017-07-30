F1-Fansite.com




Home / F1 Results / Race Results 2017 Hungarian F1 grand prix

F1 Results

Race Results 2017 Hungarian F1 grand prix

Racing event: Hungarian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Hungaroring

Weather: Sunny, Clear Sky, 23ºC
Tarmac: Dry 30ºC

Sebastian Vettel won the 2017 Hungarian grand prix. He started from pole and had a strange steering problem during the race which made it difficult for Vettel to keep 2nd place finisher Raikkonen behind.

It was Vettel's 46th and Scuderia Ferrari's 229th F1 race victory. Raikkonen made it Ferrari's 83rd 1-2 finish.

Valterri Bottas finished 3rd for Mercedes. Half way the race he already drove 3rd but gave up his position to his team mate Lewis Hamilton who was having a better pace and wanted to attack 2nd place finisher Raikkonen. Gentleman Hamilton could not pass the Finish Ferrari driver and gave back 3rd place to Bottas in the last lap of the race.

The race started with a collision between both Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo in the second corner, which resulted in a retirement for Ricciardo and a 10 second penalty for Verstappen.

See current 2017 F1 Championship Standings
See current 2017 F1 Calendar

See All Time F1 Drivers Rankings
See All Time F1 Teams Rankings

F1 Classification 2017 British Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
15Germany Sebastian Vettel
Italy Ferrari01:39:46.71370
1
25
27Finland Kimi Räikkönen
Italy Ferrari+0 laps70
2
18
377Finland Valtteri Bottas
Germany Mercedes+0 laps70
3
15
444United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes+0 laps70
4
12
533Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull+0 laps70
5
10
614Spain Fernando Alonso
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps70
7
8
755Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Italy Toro Rosso+0 laps70
9
6
811Mexico Sergio Pérez
India Force India+0 laps70
13
4
931France Esteban Ocon
India Force India+1 lap69
11
2
102Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom McLaren+1 lap69
8
1
1120Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas F1 Team+1 lap69
15
0
1226Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
Italy Toro Rosso+1 lap69
16
0
1330United Kingdom Jolyon Palmer
France Renault+2 laps68
10
0
1418Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Williams+2 laps68
17
0
1594Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Switzerland Sauber+2 laps68
18
0
169Sweden Marcus Ericsson
Switzerland Sauber+2 laps68
20
0
Ret27Germany Nico Hülkenberg
France RenaultTechnical67
12
0
Ret40United Kingdom Paul di Resta
United Kingdom WilliamsTechnical62
19
0
Ret8France Romain Grosjean
United States Haas F1 TeamWheelnut22
14
0
Ret3Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Austria Red BullCollision0
6
0

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Japan '17AvailableBook Now
USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close