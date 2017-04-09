Race results 2017 Chinese F1 grand prix

Race: Chinese Grand Prix
Circuit: Shanghai International Circuit
Weather: 12ºC
Tarmac: 15ºC
Lewis Hamilton won his 54th Formula 1 race in China today. It was the 65th win for the Mercedes F1 team.
The race was started in damp conditions which made it hard to choose the right tyre compound at the start of the race. Some drivers got it wrong and some drivers made good decisions at the start.of the race.
One of those drivers was Dutchman Max Verstappen who drives for Red Bull Racing. He started 16th on the grid due to an engine problem in qualifying and could show his unbelievable talent to the world.
He passed 9 cars in the first lap! And kept on passing almost every car in front of him. He got all the way through to 2nd place and even started to push Lewis Hamilton for the lead.
He than had to settle to safe his tyres for the rest of the race. Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel who was stuck behind his team mate Kimi Raikkonen than passed him and driver in front of them Daniel Ricciardo. After he passed them he could charge and gain time to Verstappen and Hamilton. He passed Verstappen and also could fight the Mercedes of Hamilton for the lead.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|01:37:36.158
|56
|1
|25
|2
|5
| Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|01:37:42.408
|56
|2
|18
|3
|33
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|01:38:21.350
|56
|16
|15
|4
|3
| Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|01:38:22.193
|56
|5
|12
|5
|7
| Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|01:38:24.234
|56
|4
|10
|6
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|01:38:24.966
|56
|3
|8
|7
|55
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|01:38:24.966
|56
|11
|6
|8
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|01:37:45.844
|55
|12
|4
|9
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|01:38:00.090
|55
|8
|2
|10
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|01:38:06.668
|55
|17
|1
|11
|8
| Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|01:38:19.297
|55
|19
|0
|12
|27
| Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|01:38:36.150
|55
|7
|0
|13
|30
| Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|01:38:38.199
|55
|20
|0
|14
|19
| Felipe Massa
|Williams
|01:38:44.386
|55
|6
|0
|15
|9
| Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|01:39:12.856
|55
|14
|0
|Ret
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|01:01:12.183
|33
|13
|0
|Ret
|26
| Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|00:36:36.260
|18
|9
|0
|Ret
|47
| Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|00:35:49.080
|17
|15
|0
|Ret
|36
| Antonio Giovinazzi
|Sauber
|00:07:11.638
|3
|18
|0
|Ret
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Williams
|00:00:15.584
|0
|10
|0
Fastest lap: 1:35.378 min (205.745 km/h) lap 44 by Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W08
