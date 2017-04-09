F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 Results / Race results 2017 Chinese F1 grand prix

F1 Results

Race results 2017 Chinese F1 grand prix

2017 Chinese GP podium: 1. L. Hamilton (Mercedes), 2. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), 3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2017 Chinese GP podium: 1. L. Hamilton (Mercedes), 2. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), 3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Race: Chinese Grand Prix
Circuit: Shanghai International Circuit

Weather: 12ºC
Tarmac: 15ºC

Lewis Hamilton won his 54th Formula 1 race in China today. It was the 65th win for the Mercedes F1 team.

The race was started in damp conditions which made it hard to choose the right tyre compound at the start of the race. Some drivers got it wrong and some drivers made good decisions at the start.of the race.

One of those drivers was Dutchman Max Verstappen who drives for Red Bull Racing. He started 16th on the grid due to an engine problem in qualifying and could show his unbelievable talent to the world.

He passed 9 cars in the first lap! And kept on passing almost every car in front of him. He got all the way through to 2nd place and even started to push Lewis Hamilton for the lead.

He than had to settle to safe his tyres for the rest of the race. Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel who was stuck behind his team mate Kimi Raikkonen than passed him and driver in front of them Daniel Ricciardo. After he passed them he could charge and gain time to Verstappen and Hamilton. He passed Verstappen and also could fight the Mercedes of Hamilton for the lead.

See current 2017 F1 Results & Standings.

See All Time F1 Drivers Rankings

F1 classification 2017 Chinese Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
144United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes01:37:36.15856
1
25
25Germany Sebastian Vettel
Italy Ferrari01:37:42.40856
2
18
333Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull01:38:21.35056
16
15
43Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Austria Red Bull01:38:22.19356
5
12
57Finland Kimi Räikkönen
Italy Ferrari01:38:24.23456
4
10
677Finland Valtteri Bottas
Germany Mercedes01:38:24.96656
3
8
755Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Italy Toro Rosso01:38:24.96656
11
6
820Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas F1 Team01:37:45.84455
12
4
911Mexico Sergio Pérez
India Force India01:38:00.09055
8
2
1031France Esteban Ocon
India Force India01:38:06.66855
17
1
118France Romain Grosjean
United States Haas F1 Team01:38:19.29755
19
0
1227Germany Nico Hülkenberg
France Renault01:38:36.15055
7
0
1330United Kingdom Jolyon Palmer
France Renault01:38:38.19955
20
0
1419Brazil Felipe Massa
United Kingdom Williams01:38:44.38655
6
0
159Sweden Marcus Ericsson
Switzerland Sauber01:39:12.85655
14
0
Ret14Spain Fernando Alonso
United Kingdom McLaren01:01:12.18333
13
0
Ret26Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
Italy Toro Rosso00:36:36.26018
9
0
Ret47Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom McLaren00:35:49.08017
15
0
Ret36Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Switzerland Sauber00:07:11.6383
18
0
Ret18Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Williams00:00:15.5840
10
0

Fastest lap: 1:35.378 min (205.745 km/h) lap 44 by Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W08

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who will win in China?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls