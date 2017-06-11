F1-Fansite.com

Race results 2017 Canadian F1 grand prix

2017 Canadian GP podium: 1. Lewis Hamilton, 2. Valtteri Bottas, 3. Daniel Ricciardo

2017 Canadian GP podium: 1. Lewis Hamilton, 2. Valtteri Bottas, 3. Daniel Ricciardo

F1 Racing event: Canadian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

Weather: Sunny, Clear Sky, 29ºC
Tarmac: Dry 46ºC

Lewis Hamilton scored the F1 hattrick today during the Canadian Grand Prix. He scored pole, fastest lap and the race win. It was his 56th F1 victory and the 68th for the Mercedes team.

Bottas made it a perfect weekend for Mercedes by finishing second, to make it a 1-2 finish. Mercedes scored 37th 1-2 finish at Canada this weekend, just like Ferrari did last race in Monaco.

Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo could witness the Mercedes podium celebrations from the best spot by finish on the podium as 3rd.

The race started dry and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, who started 5th, had the best start of the front runners and dove into 1st corner as second. He even could attack Lewis Hamilton at the end of the first lap, who was leading the race from start till finish.

Unfortunately Max had to retire in lap 10, again with power unit problems.

Felipe Massa also had some bad luck again in Montreal. He started 7th on the grid and had an ok start, but got hit in the 3rd corner by Carlos Sainz who spun his Toro Rosso on the grass after hitting Haas driver Romain Grosjean. Circuit Gilles Villeneuve isn't Massa's fortunate circuit. He never won a podium here and didn't see the finish 5 times.

F1 Classification 2017 Canadian Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
144United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes01:33:05.15470
1
25
277Finland Valtteri Bottas
Germany Mercedes01:33:24.93770
3
18
33Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Austria Red Bull01:33:40.45170
6
15
45Germany Sebastian Vettel
Italy Ferrari01:33:41.06170
2
12
511Mexico Sergio Pérez
India Force India01:33:45.63070
8
10
631France Esteban Ocon
India Force India01:33:45.87070
9
8
77Finland Kimi Räikkönen
Italy Ferrari01:34:03.78670
4
6
827Germany Nico Hülkenberg
France Renault01:34:05.52870
10
4
918Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Williams01:33:14.50169
17
2
108France Romain Grosjean
United States Haas F1 Team01:33:32.72969
14
1
1130United Kingdom Jolyon Palmer
France Renault01:33:33.80369
15
0
1220Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas F1 Team01:33:34.21969
18
0
139Sweden Marcus Ericsson
Switzerland Sauber01:33:51.92069
19
0
142Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom McLaren01:33:54.49369
16
0
1594Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Switzerland Sauber01:33:18.37368
20
0
Ret14Spain Fernando Alonso
United Kingdom McLaren01:29:26.15066
12
0
Ret26Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
Italy Toro Rosso01:15:34.57754
11
0
Ret33Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red BullPower Unit10
5
0
Ret19Brazil Felipe Massa
United Kingdom WilliamsCollision0
7
0
Ret55Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Italy Toro RossoCollision0
13
0

Fastest lap: 1:14.551 min (210,588 km/h) lap 64 by Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W08
Highest speed: 344,1 km/h by Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF70H
Fastest pit stop: 22.790 sec by Lance Stroll, Williams

