F1 Results

Race results 2017 British F1 grand prix

F1 Racing event: British Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Silverstone Circuit

Weather: Sunny, Clear Sky, 23ºC

Tarmac: Dry 30ºC

Lewis Hamilton won the 2017 British grand prix for the 4th consecutive time today. He won his home grand prix for the 5th in total just like Alain Prost did.

It was Hamilton's 57th F1 race win and the 70th for the Mercedes F1 team. He also made it a perfect weekend by setting the fastest lap in lap 48. His team mate Valteri Bottas made it a dream result by finishing second to score 1-2 finish number 38 for Mercedes. Bottas drove a very strong race, by starting on 9th place and finishing second behind his Mercedes team mate.

Kimi Raikkonen completed the podium for Ferrari by finishing 3rd. He aimed to finish 2nd, but a flat tyre spoiled his goal. Just as his team mate the Finn got a puncture and had to settle for 3rd. Vettel even had some more bad luck, after having a bad start, he ended up behind Max Verstappen.

Although Vettel was much faster than the Dutchman, he was having a hard time passing the Red Bull teenager. Vettel's luck changed when he pitted and Verstappen followed him the next lap. The pit stop of Red Bull was poor which cost him a second and Vettel could pass him and drive away.

In lap 49 Vettel got a puncture and had to pit, to drop from 3rd to 7th. He even got passed by Ricciardo who was having a great race by starting 19th on the grid and crossed the finish line as 5th.

F1 Classification 2017 British Grand Prix

Fastest lap: 1:30.621 min by Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W08 @ 234.025 km/h

Highest speed: 330.6 km/h by Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W08

