Race Results 2017 Brazilian F1 Grand Prix

Start of the 2017 Brazilian GP at Interlagos

F1 Racing event: Brazilian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Autodrome Interlagos

Weather: 27°C clear sky and sunny
Tarmac: 60°C dry

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel won the 2017 Brazilian grand prix today. It was his 47th F1 victory and his 98th podium finish. It also was the 230th victory for Scuderia Ferrari and their 545th podium.

Vettel won the Brazilian GP for the 3rd time today.. He had a very good start and passed pole sitter Valtteri Bottas right after the start in the first corner of the race.

In the Senna SS-es a few drivers collided and had to retire the race. Daniel Ricciardo who started on 14th place also collided but could go on racing.

Because Lewis Hamilton crashed during qualifying in Q1 he had to start as dead last for today's race. He surely showed his talent and passed the whole grid to even lead the race for several laps, because the top drives pitted early.

The British 4 times wold champ almost finish on the podium. In the stages of the race he was hunting down Kimi Raikkonen for 3rd place, but could not overtake him. The Ferrari SF70H was to quick and Hamilton asked to much of his tyres and had to settle for 4th.

F1 classification 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
15Germany Sebastian Vettel
Italy Ferrari+0 laps71
2
25
277Finland Valtteri Bottas
Germany Mercedes+0 laps71
1
18
37Finland Kimi Räikkönen
Italy Ferrari+0 laps71
3
15
444United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes+0 laps71
20
12
533Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull+0 laps71
4
8
63Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Austria Red Bull+0 laps71
14
6
719Brazil Felipe Massa
United Kingdom Williams+0 laps71
9
6
814Spain Fernando Alonso
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps71
6
4
911Mexico Sergio Pérez
India Force India+0 laps71
5
2
1027Germany Nico Hülkenberg
France Renault+1 lap70
7
1
1155Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Italy Toro Rosso+1 lap70
8
0
1210France Pierre Gasly
Italy Toro Rosso+1 lap70
19
0
139Sweden Marcus Ericsson
Switzerland Sauber+1 lap70
17
0
1494Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Switzerland Sauber+1 lap70
15
0
158France Romain Grosjean
United States Haas F1 Team+2 laps69
11
0
1618Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Williams+2 laps69
16
0
Ret39New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Italy Toro Rossopower unit0
18
0
Ret31France Esteban Ocon
India Force Indiacollision damage0
10
0
Ret2Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom McLarencollision damage0
12
0
Ret20Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas F1 Teamcollision damage0
13
0

