Race Results 2017 Belgian F1 grand prix

Lewis Hamilton wins the 2017 Belgian GP

F1 Racing event: Belgian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit:  Spa Francorchamps Circuit

Weather: 23°C Dry & Sunny
Tarmac: 31°C Dry

Lewis Hamilton won his 58th race win at Spa today. He had a very good weekend during his 200th F1 GP in Belgian.

Yesterday he already equalled the record pole position amount of 68 hold by 7 times world champions Michael Schumacher.

Lewis had to work hard for his victory. Especially after a safety car period in the late stages of the race, where he had to battle with Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel.

The German driver switched to ultra soft tires during the safety car period while Lewis had to go to soft tyres. Which was a big advantage for the Ferrari driver. He almost passed Hamilton after the safety car restart. But didn't had enough speed on Camel straight to pass the Mercedes W08.

Daniel Ricciardo was again fortunate to finish on the podium for Red Bull. His teammate Max Verstappen again had technical problems. Just like last year he retired early in the race and Ricciardo again won a podium.

Strangely Daniel got on the podium for the 5th time this season, while his teammate retired while driving in front of him...

F1 Classification 2017 Belgian Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
144United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes01:24:42.82044
1
25
25Germany Sebastian Vettel
Italy Ferrari01:24:45.17844
2
18
33Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Austria Red Bull01:24:53.61144
6
15
47Finland Kimi Räikkönen
Italy Ferrari01:24:57.29144
4
12
577Finland Valtteri Bottas
Germany Mercedes01:24:59.27644
3
10
627Germany Nico Hülkenberg
France Renault01:25:10.90744
7
8
78France Romain Grosjean
United States Haas F1 Team01:25:10.90744
11
6
819Brazil Felipe Massa
United Kingdom Williams01:25:19.46944
16
4
931France Esteban Ocon
India Force India01:25:20.97444
9
2
1055Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Italy Toro Rosso01:25:22.26744
13
1
1118Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Williams01:25:31.81944
15
0
1226Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
Italy Toro Rosso01:25:32.76044
19
0
1330United Kingdom Jolyon Palmer
France Renault01:25:36.05944
14
0
142Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom McLaren01:25:50.08244
20
0
1520Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas F1 Team01:25:50.08244
12
0
169Sweden Marcus Ericsson
Switzerland Sauber01:25:52.53144
17
0
Ret11Mexico Sergio Pérez
India Force Indiapuncture42
8
0
Ret14Spain Fernando Alonso
United Kingdom McLarenpower unit25
10
0
Ret33Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bullpower unit7
5
0
Ret94Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Switzerland Saubercollision2
18
0

Penalties:
Car 2 - 60 place grid penalty - Additional power unit elements have been used
Cars 94, 2 & 9 - 5 place grid penalty - Replacement Gearbox
Car 19 - 5 place grid penalty - Failing to slow for yellow flags
Car 26 - 20 place grid penalty - Additional power unit elementshave been used
Car 30 - 5 place grid penalty - Replacement Gearbox

