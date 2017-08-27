F1 Results

Race Results 2017 Belgian F1 grand prix

Lewis Hamilton wins the 2017 Belgian GP

F1 Racing event: Belgian Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Spa Francorchamps Circuit

Weather: 23°C Dry & Sunny

Tarmac: 31°C Dry

Lewis Hamilton won his 58th race win at Spa today. He had a very good weekend during his 200th F1 GP in Belgian.

Yesterday he already equalled the record pole position amount of 68 hold by 7 times world champions Michael Schumacher.

Lewis had to work hard for his victory. Especially after a safety car period in the late stages of the race, where he had to battle with Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel.

The German driver switched to ultra soft tires during the safety car period while Lewis had to go to soft tyres. Which was a big advantage for the Ferrari driver. He almost passed Hamilton after the safety car restart. But didn't had enough speed on Camel straight to pass the Mercedes W08.

Daniel Ricciardo was again fortunate to finish on the podium for Red Bull. His teammate Max Verstappen again had technical problems. Just like last year he retired early in the race and Ricciardo again won a podium.

Strangely Daniel got on the podium for the 5th time this season, while his teammate retired while driving in front of him...

F1 Classification 2017 Belgian Grand Prix

Penalties:

Car 2 - 60 place grid penalty - Additional power unit elements have been used

Cars 94, 2 & 9 - 5 place grid penalty - Replacement Gearbox

Car 19 - 5 place grid penalty - Failing to slow for yellow flags

Car 26 - 20 place grid penalty - Additional power unit elementshave been used

Car 30 - 5 place grid penalty - Replacement Gearbox

