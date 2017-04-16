F1-Fansite.com

Race results 2017 Bahrain F1 grand prix

2017 Bahrain GP podium: 1. Vettel, 2. Hamilton, 3. Bottas

Race: Bahrain Grand Prix
Circuit: Bahrain International Circuit

Weather: 31ºC, dry
Tarmac: 32ºC, dry

Sebastian Vettel won the 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix today for Ferrari. It was his 2nd win of the season and number 44 of his F1 career.

Vettel started as 3rd on the grid and drove 2nd after the first corner right after the start.

He was able to follow the Mercedes W08 of Valtteri Bottas in the early stages of the race. Vettel pitted early to virtually pass Bottas, which was a gamble and turned out as very well. After all pitstops were done, he came out as no. 1.

Max Verstappen who had a perfect start of the race and turned up 4th after first corner. He also pitted early in lap 12 but had a brake failure right after it and had to retire.

Later on Lance Stroll's Williams FW40 was torpedoed by Daniil Kvyat's Toro Rosso STR12 and had to retire, while Kvyat could go on. A safety car period was also a result to clean up the track.

Half way Lewis Hamilton was charging to take the lead from Vettel and passed his team mate Bottas. But came out short due to a 5 second penalty and had to settle for 2nd. Valtteri Bottas finished 3rd.

See current 2017 F1 Championship Standings
See All Time F1 Drivers Rankings

F1 classification 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
15Germany Sebastian Vettel
Italy Ferrari01:33:53.37457
3
25
244United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes01:34:00.03457
2
18
377Finland Valtteri Bottas
Germany Mercedes01:34:13.77157
1
15
47Finland Kimi Räikkönen
Italy Ferrari01:34:15.84957
5
12
53Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Austria Red Bull01:34:32.72057
4
10
619Brazil Felipe Massa
United Kingdom Williams01:34:47.70057
8
8
711Mexico Sergio Pérez
India Force India01:34:55.98057
18
6
88France Romain Grosjean
United States Haas F1 Team01:35:08.23957
9
4
927Germany Nico Hülkenberg
France Renault01:35:08.23957
7
2
1031France Esteban Ocon
India Force India01:35:13.56257
14
1
1194Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Switzerland Sauber01:35:29.08556
13
0
1226Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
Italy Toro Rosso01:34:04.80256
11
0
1330United Kingdom Jolyon Palmer
France Renault01:34:12.63656
10
0
Ret14Spain Fernando Alonso
United Kingdom McLaren01:31:15.84054
15
0
Ret9Sweden Marcus Ericsson
Switzerland Sauber01:24:30.72350
19
0
Ret55Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Italy Toro Rosso00:19:48.54012
16
0
Ret18Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Williams00:20:08.86712
12
0
Ret33Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull00:17:52.49011
6
0
Ret20Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas F1 Team00:13:20.2378
20
0
DNS2Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom McLaren+57 laps0
17
0

Fastest lap: 1:32.798 min (209.952 km/h) lap 46 by Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W08

