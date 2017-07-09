F1 Results

Race results 2017 Austrian F1 grand prix

F1 Racing event: Austrian Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Red Bull Ring

Weather: Sunny, Clear Sky, 22ºC

Tarmac: Dry 41ºC

After scoring his second pole position in Austria, Valterri Bottas also won his second grand prix race of his F1 career and became a serious 2017 F1 drivers title contender.

The race started with a crash in the first corner, right after the start of the 2017 Austrian Grand Prix. Daniil Kvyat took a lot of risk again by braking very late for the first corner. He hit the McLaren MP4-31 of Fernando Alonso, who because of that force crashed into Max Verstappen's Red Bull RB13. Alonso and Verstappen had to retired.

F1 Classification 2017 Austrian Grand Prix

Fastest lap: 1:07.411 min by Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W08 @ 230.597 km/h

Highest speed: 328.8 km/h by Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W08

