Race results 2017 Austrian F1 grand prix

F1 Racing event: Austrian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Red Bull Ring
Weather: Sunny, Clear Sky, 22ºC
Tarmac: Dry 41ºC
After scoring his second pole position in Austria, Valterri Bottas also won his second grand prix race of his F1 career and became a serious 2017 F1 drivers title contender.
The race started with a crash in the first corner, right after the start of the 2017 Austrian Grand Prix. Daniil Kvyat took a lot of risk again by braking very late for the first corner. He hit the McLaren MP4-31 of Fernando Alonso, who because of that force crashed into Max Verstappen's Red Bull RB13. Alonso and Verstappen had to retired.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|01:21:48.523
|71
|1
|25
|2
|5
| Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|01:21:49.181
|71
|2
|18
|3
|3
| Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|01:21:54.535
|71
|4
|15
|4
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|01:21:55.953
|71
|8
|12
|5
|7
| Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|01:22:08.893
|71
|3
|10
|6
|8
| Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|01:23:01.683
|71
|6
|8
|7
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|01:21:57.175
|70
|7
|6
|8
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|01:22:04.589
|70
|9
|4
|9
|19
| Felipe Massa
|Williams
|01:22:05.524
|70
|17
|2
|10
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Williams
|01:22:23.547
|70
|18
|1
|11
|30
| Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|01:22:24.092
|70
|16
|0
|12
|2
| Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|01:22:39.440
|70
|13
|0
|13
|27
| Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|01:22:49.868
|70
|11
|0
|14
|94
| Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|01:22:54.911
|70
|20
|0
|15
|9
| Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|01:22:08.501
|69
|19
|0
|16
|26
| Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|01:22:02.450
|68
|14
|0
|17
|55
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|00:52:44.831
|44
|10
|0
|18
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|00:34:52.272
|29
|15
|0
|19
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|00:01:36.711
|1
|12
|0
|20
|33
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|00:00:20.654
|0
|5
|0
Fastest lap: 1:07.411 min by Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W08 @ 230.597 km/h
Highest speed: 328.8 km/h by Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W08
