Race results 2017 Austrian F1 grand prix

Podium 2017 Austrian GP: 1. Valtteri Bottas, 2. Sebastian Vettel 3. Daniel Riccardo

F1 Racing event: Austrian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit:  Red Bull Ring

Weather: Sunny, Clear Sky, 22ºC
Tarmac: Dry 41ºC

After scoring his second pole position in Austria, Valterri Bottas also won his second grand prix race of his F1 career and became a serious 2017 F1 drivers title contender.

The race started with a crash in the first corner, right after the start of the 2017 Austrian Grand Prix. Daniil Kvyat took a lot of risk again by braking very late for the first corner. He hit the McLaren MP4-31 of Fernando Alonso, who because of that force crashed into Max Verstappen's Red Bull RB13. Alonso and Verstappen had to retired.

F1 Classification 2017 Austrian Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
177Finland Valtteri Bottas
Germany Mercedes01:21:48.52371
1
25
25Germany Sebastian Vettel
Italy Ferrari01:21:49.18171
2
18
33Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Austria Red Bull01:21:54.53571
4
15
444United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes01:21:55.95371
8
12
57Finland Kimi Räikkönen
Italy Ferrari01:22:08.89371
3
10
68France Romain Grosjean
United States Haas F1 Team01:23:01.68371
6
8
711Mexico Sergio Pérez
India Force India01:21:57.17570
7
6
831France Esteban Ocon
India Force India01:22:04.58970
9
4
919Brazil Felipe Massa
United Kingdom Williams01:22:05.52470
17
2
1018Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Williams01:22:23.54770
18
1
1130United Kingdom Jolyon Palmer
France Renault01:22:24.09270
16
0
122Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom McLaren01:22:39.44070
13
0
1327Germany Nico Hülkenberg
France Renault01:22:49.86870
11
0
1494Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Switzerland Sauber01:22:54.91170
20
0
159Sweden Marcus Ericsson
Switzerland Sauber01:22:08.50169
19
0
1626Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
Italy Toro Rosso01:22:02.45068
14
0
1755Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Italy Toro Rosso00:52:44.83144
10
0
1820Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas F1 Team00:34:52.27229
15
0
1914Spain Fernando Alonso
United Kingdom McLaren00:01:36.7111
12
0
2033Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull00:00:20.6540
5
0

Fastest lap: 1:07.411 min by Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W08 @ 230.597 km/h

Highest speed: 328.8 km/h by Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W08

