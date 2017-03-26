F1 Results

Race results 2017 Australian F1 grand prix

Race: Australian Grand Prix

Circuit: Albert Park Circuit

Weather:Sunny, dry 23ºC

Tarmac:Dry, 31ºC

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel won the Australian Grand Prix today. It was his 43rd Formula 1 career victory and his 4th for Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton had to settle for 2nd. After starting from pole he took the lead and had an early pit stop. He came back on the track behind Max Verstappen's Red Bull, wasn't able to pass him. Because of this he lost a lot of time to Vettel who was driving second from the start.

Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas finished 3rd and scored his first podium at Mercedes.

F1 classification 2017 Australian Grand Prix

Fastest lap: 1:26.538 min (220.605 km/h) lap 56 by Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF70H