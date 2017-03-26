Race results 2017 Australian F1 grand prix

Race: Australian Grand Prix
Circuit: Albert Park Circuit
Weather:Sunny, dry 23ºC
Tarmac:Dry, 31ºC
Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel won the Australian Grand Prix today. It was his 43rd Formula 1 career victory and his 4th for Ferrari.
Lewis Hamilton had to settle for 2nd. After starting from pole he took the lead and had an early pit stop. He came back on the track behind Max Verstappen's Red Bull, wasn't able to pass him. Because of this he lost a lot of time to Vettel who was driving second from the start.
Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas finished 3rd and scored his first podium at Mercedes.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|5
| Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|01:24:11.672
|57
|1
|25
|2
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|01:24:21.647
|57
|1
|18
|3
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|01:24:22.922
|57
|3
|15
|4
|7
| Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|01:24:34.065
|57
|4
|12
|5
|33
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|01:24:40.499
|57
|5
|10
|6
|19
| Felipe Massa
|Williams
|01:25:35.058
|57
|7
|8
|7
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|01:24:27.579
|56
|10
|6
|8
|55
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|01:24:28.873
|56
|8
|4
|9
|26
| Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|01:24:42.486
|56
|9
|2
|10
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|01:25:20.115
|56
|13
|1
|11
|27
| Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|01:25:21.125
|56
|11
|0
|12
|36
| Antonio Giovinazzi
|Sauber
|01:24:44.265
|55
|16
|0
|13
|47
| Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|01:24:58.807
|55
|18
|0
|Ret
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|suspension
|50
|12
|0
|Ret
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|suspension
|46
|17
|0
|Ret
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Williams
|brakes
|40
|20
|0
|Ret
|3
| Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|power unit
|25
|15
|0
|Ret
|9
| Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|collision
|21
|14
|0
|Ret
|30
| Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|brakes
|15
|19
|0
|Ret
|8
| Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|watersystem
|13
|6
|0
Fastest lap: 1:26.538 min (220.605 km/h) lap 56 by Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF70H