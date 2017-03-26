F1-Fansite.com

Race results 2017 Australian F1 grand prix

Sebastian Vettel racing the Ferrari SF70H on Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia

Race: Australian Grand Prix
Circuit: Albert Park Circuit

Weather:Sunny, dry 23ºC
Tarmac:Dry, 31ºC

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel won the Australian Grand Prix today. It was his 43rd Formula 1 career victory and his 4th for Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton had to settle for 2nd. After starting from pole he took the lead and had an early pit stop. He came back on the track behind Max Verstappen's Red Bull, wasn't able to pass him. Because of this he lost a lot of time to Vettel who was driving second from the start.

Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas finished 3rd and scored his first podium at Mercedes.

F1 classification 2017 Australian Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
15Germany Sebastian Vettel
Italy Ferrari01:24:11.67257
1
25
244United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes01:24:21.64757
1
18
377Finland Valtteri Bottas
Germany Mercedes01:24:22.92257
3
15
47Finland Kimi Räikkönen
Italy Ferrari01:24:34.06557
4
12
533Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull01:24:40.49957
5
10
619Brazil Felipe Massa
United Kingdom Williams01:25:35.05857
7
8
711Mexico Sergio Pérez
India Force India01:24:27.57956
10
6
855Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Italy Toro Rosso01:24:28.87356
8
4
926Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
Italy Toro Rosso01:24:42.48656
9
2
1031France Esteban Ocon
India Force India01:25:20.11556
13
1
1127Germany Nico Hülkenberg
France Renault01:25:21.12556
11
0
1236Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Switzerland Sauber01:24:44.26555
16
0
1347Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom McLaren01:24:58.80755
18
0
Ret14Spain Fernando Alonso
United Kingdom McLarensuspension50
12
0
Ret20Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas F1 Teamsuspension46
17
0
Ret18Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Williamsbrakes40
20
0
Ret3Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Austria Red Bullpower unit25
15
0
Ret9Sweden Marcus Ericsson
Switzerland Saubercollision21
14
0
Ret30United Kingdom Jolyon Palmer
France Renaultbrakes15
19
0
Ret8France Romain Grosjean
United States Haas F1 Teamwatersystem13
6
0

Fastest lap: 1:26.538 min (220.605 km/h) lap 56 by Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF70H

