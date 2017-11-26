F1 Results

Race Results 2017 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Yas Marina Circuit

Weather: 24°C dry & sunny

Tarmac: 31-27°C dry

Valtteri Bottas won the 2017 Abu Dhabi grand prix. It was his 3rd F1 race win and the 76th Formula 1 race win for his team Mercedes.

The race start without any incident at the start. The top 6 started with exactly the same speed and made no mistakes.

The top 12 didn't even change places until the first pit stops. The first one to retire was Red Bull Racing driver Daniel Ricciardo. He got an hydraulic problem after his pit stop in lap 21.

In lap 32 Carlos Sainz had a dramatic pit stop with his Renault. During his pit stop the wheel nut of the front left tyre wasn't fixed correctly. When he drove away to rejoin the track he almost hit the wall entering the pit tunnel. Moments later the wheel nut flew away and Carlos had to retire the RS16.

See current 2017 F1 Championship Standings

See current 2017 F1 Calendar

See All Time F1 Drivers Rankings

See All Time F1 Teams Rankings

F1 classification 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Fastest lap: 1:40.650 min - Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W08 lap 52

Highest speed:

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.