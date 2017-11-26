F1-Fansite.com
Home / F1 Results / Race Results 2017 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix

F1 Results

Race Results 2017 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix

Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Brazilian GP 2017. Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas

F1 Racing event: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Yas Marina Circuit

Weather: 24°C dry & sunny
Tarmac: 31-27°C dry

Valtteri Bottas won the 2017 Abu Dhabi grand prix. It was his 3rd F1 race win and the 76th Formula 1 race win for his team Mercedes.

The race start without any incident at the start. The top 6 started with exactly the same speed and made no mistakes.

The top 12 didn't even change places until the first pit stops. The first one to retire was Red Bull Racing driver Daniel Ricciardo. He got an hydraulic problem after his pit stop in lap 21.

In lap 32 Carlos Sainz had a dramatic pit stop with his Renault. During his pit stop the wheel nut of the front left tyre wasn't fixed correctly. When he drove away to rejoin the track he almost hit the wall entering the pit tunnel. Moments later the wheel nut flew away and Carlos had to retire the RS16.

See current 2017 F1 Championship Standings
See current 2017 F1 Calendar

See All Time F1 Drivers Rankings
See All Time F1 Teams Rankings

F1 classification 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
177Finland Valtteri Bottas
Germany Mercedes01:34:14.06255
1
25
244United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes+0 laps55
2
18
35Germany Sebastian Vettel
Italy Ferrari+0 laps55
3
15
47Finland Kimi Räikkönen
Italy Ferrari+0 laps55
5
12
533Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull+0 laps55
6
10
627Germany Nico Hülkenberg
France Renault+0 laps55
7
8
711Mexico Sergio Pérez
India Force India+0 laps55
8
6
831France Esteban Ocon
India Force India+0 laps55
9
4
914Spain Fernando Alonso
United Kingdom McLaren+1 lap54
11
2
1019Brazil Felipe Massa
United Kingdom Williams+1 lap54
10
1
118France Romain Grosjean
United States Haas F1 Team+1 lap54
16
0
122Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United Kingdom McLaren+1 lap54
13
0
1320Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas F1 Team+1 lap54
14
0
1494Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Switzerland Sauber+1 lap54
18
0
1539New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Italy Toro Rosso+1 lap54
20
0
1610France Pierre Gasly
Italy Toro Rosso+1 lap54
17
0
179Sweden Marcus Ericsson
Switzerland Sauber+1 lap54
19
0
1818Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Williams+1 lap54
15
0
Ret55Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Italy Toro Rossowheelnut32
12
0
Ret3Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Austria Red Bullhydraulics20
4
0

Fastest lap: 1:40.650 min - Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W08 lap 52
Highest speed:

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Check out related topics:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now