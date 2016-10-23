F1 Results

Race Results 2016 USA F1 grand prix

F1 Racing event: USA Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Circuit of Americas

Weather: 19°C dry

Tarmac: 24°C dry

Humidity: 63%

Lewis Hamilton won his 50th grand prix today by winning the 2016 United States Formula 1 Grand Prix. His Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg finished 2nd and Australian Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo classified 3rd.

F1 classification 2016 USA Grand Prix

Pos No Driver Team Time Laps Grid Pts

