Qualifying results 2017 USA F1 Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas & Sebastian Vettel Japanese GP F1/2017

Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas & Sebastian Vettel

F1 Racing event: USA Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Circuit of The Americas.

Weather: 32°C dry
Tarmac: 38°C dry

Lewis Hamilton scored pole position for tomorrows's 2017 USA F1 grand prix. It was the 72nd time he did this in his F1 career. It was no. 86 for his team Mercedes

He also broke the front row start record of Michael Schumacher and will start from the first row for the 117th time tomorrow.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel also pushed out a great last lap and starts next to Hamilton. He out qualified his team mate Kimi Raikkonen for the 12 time this season.

Finish driver Valtteri Bottas will start as 3rd. He could not get close to his Mercedes team mate Hamilton.

Because of illegal engine replacements a few drivers will get 15 or more grid penalties. These penalties will shake up the start grid for the race a lot again.

F1 qualifying results 2017 USA F1 Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes01:34.82201:33.43701:33.10817
25Sebastian VettelFerrari01:35.42001:34.10301:33.34717
377Valtteri BottasMercedes01:35.30901:33.76901:33.56816
43Daniel RicciardoRed Bull01:35.99101:34.49501:33.57714
57Kimi RäikkönenFerrari01:35.64901:33.84001:33.57717
633Max VerstappenRed Bull01:34.89901:34.71601:33.65813
731Esteban OconForce India01:35.84901:35.11301:34.64717
855Carlos Sainz Jr.Renault01:35.51701:34.89901:34.85217
914Fernando AlonsoMcLaren01:35.71201:34.78901:35.00719
1011Sergio PérezForce India01:36.35801:34.78901:35.14819
1119Felipe MassaWilliams01:35.60301:35.1550
1226Daniil KvyatToro Rosso01:36.07301:35.5299
132Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren01:36.28601:35.64115
148Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team01:36.83501:35.87014
1527Nico HülkenbergRenault01:35.74014
169Marcus EricssonSauber01:36.84214
1718Lance StrollWilliams01:36.8688
1839Brendon HartleyToro Rosso01:36.8897
1994Pascal WehrleinSauber01:37.1799
2020Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team01:37.3947

