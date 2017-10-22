F1 Results

Qualifying results 2017 USA F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: USA Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Circuit of The Americas.

Weather: 32°C dry

Tarmac: 38°C dry

Lewis Hamilton scored pole position for tomorrows's 2017 USA F1 grand prix. It was the 72nd time he did this in his F1 career. It was no. 86 for his team Mercedes

He also broke the front row start record of Michael Schumacher and will start from the first row for the 117th time tomorrow.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel also pushed out a great last lap and starts next to Hamilton. He out qualified his team mate Kimi Raikkonen for the 12 time this season.

Finish driver Valtteri Bottas will start as 3rd. He could not get close to his Mercedes team mate Hamilton.

Because of illegal engine replacements a few drivers will get 15 or more grid penalties. These penalties will shake up the start grid for the race a lot again.

