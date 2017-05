F1 Results

Qualifying results 2017 Spanish F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Catalunya Circuit

Weather: Sunny, Clear Sky, 25ºC

Tarmac: Dry 39ºC

Lewis Hamilton did it again. He start on first place in his Mercedes at tomorrow's 2017 Spanish Grand Prix.

It was his 64th pole. Only has to score 1 more pole to equal the amount of poles of his idol Ayrton Senna.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel starts as second. Hamilton's team mate at Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas as third.

