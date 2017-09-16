F1-Fansite.com

Qualifying results 2017 Singapore F1 Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel wins pole in Singapore

F1 Racing event: Singapore Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Singapore Street Circuit.

Weather: 28°C dry
Tarmac: 33°C dry

Sebastian Vettel scored pole position for tomorrow's 2017 Singapore grand prix. It's Vettel's 49th pole position of his F1 career and 212th pole for the Scuderia Ferrari team.

Just as the earlier 9 editions the qualification session is driven after sunset. Floodlights are used to brighten up the beautiful Singapore street circuit.

Max Verstappen's almost scored his first pole. Verstappen even outperformed Daniel Ricciardo and was fastest during Q1 and Q2. In Q3 the Dutch teenager was again fastest, until Vettel drove a perfect lap with his Ferrari SF70H, he even touched the walls to get the most out of his car.

Mercedes had a very poor qualifying session result, with Lewis Hamilton on 5th and Valtteri Bottas on 6th position.

McLaren again was able to drive with both cars in Q3 and even outperformed the Toro Rosso team who uses the Renault power units that will move over to McLaren next season.

Tomorrows race will be very interesting, because Red Bull seems to have a better long run pace then Ferrari.

F1 qualifying results 2017 Singapore F1 Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
15Sebastian VettelFerrari01:43.33601:40.52901:39.49118
233Max VerstappenRed Bull01:42.01001:40.33201:39.81417
33Daniel RicciardoRed Bull01:42.06301:40.38501:39.84017
47Kimi RäikkönenFerrari01:43.32801:40.52501:40.06918
544Lewis HamiltonMercedes01:42.45501:40.57701:40.12617
677Valtteri BottasMercedes01:43.13701:41.40901:40.81016
727Nico HülkenbergRenault01:42.58601:41.27701:41.01318
814Fernando AlonsoMcLaren01:42.08601:41.44201:41.17920
92Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren01:42.22201:41.82601:41.39819
1055Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso01:42.17601:41.82601:42.05620
1130Jolyon PalmerRenault01:42.47201:42.10712
1211Sergio PérezForce India01:43.59401:42.2468
1326Daniil KvyatToro Rosso01:42.54401:42.33814
1431Esteban OconForce India01:43.62601:42.76011
158Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team01:43.62701:43.88313
1620Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team01:43.7568
1719Felipe MassaWilliams01:44.0146
1818Lance StrollWilliams01:44.7289
1994Pascal WehrleinSauber01:45.0599
209Marcus EricssonSauber01:45.5706

