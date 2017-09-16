Qualifying results 2017 Singapore F1 Grand Prix

F1 Results

F1 Circuit: Singapore Street Circuit.

Weather: 28°C dry

Tarmac: 33°C dry

Sebastian Vettel scored pole position for tomorrow's 2017 Singapore grand prix. It's Vettel's 49th pole position of his F1 career and 212th pole for the Scuderia Ferrari team.

Just as the earlier 9 editions the qualification session is driven after sunset. Floodlights are used to brighten up the beautiful Singapore street circuit.

Max Verstappen's almost scored his first pole. Verstappen even outperformed Daniel Ricciardo and was fastest during Q1 and Q2. In Q3 the Dutch teenager was again fastest, until Vettel drove a perfect lap with his Ferrari SF70H, he even touched the walls to get the most out of his car.

Mercedes had a very poor qualifying session result, with Lewis Hamilton on 5th and Valtteri Bottas on 6th position.

McLaren again was able to drive with both cars in Q3 and even outperformed the Toro Rosso team who uses the Renault power units that will move over to McLaren next season.

Tomorrows race will be very interesting, because Red Bull seems to have a better long run pace then Ferrari.

