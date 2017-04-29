Formula 1 Racing & F1 Fan Portal | F1-Fansite.com

Qualifying results 2017 Russian F1 Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen score their first 1-2 quali at Sochi

F1 Racing event: Russian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Sochi International Street Circuit

Weather: Sunny, Clear Sky, 24ºC
Tarmac: Dry 39ºC
Wind direction: 143º @ 2.6 m/s
Humidity: 67%
Pressure: 1010 mbar

Sebastian Vettel will start from pole position for tomorrows 2017 Russian Grand Prix race. Vettel scored his 1st pole position of the 2017 season.

It was his 47th pole of his F1 career and the 209th pole position for his Ferrari F1 team. His last pole position before today was Singapore 2015.

The Ferrari and Mercedes drivers where battling for pole until the last second of the qualifying session.

Because of the dens and smooth asphalt in Socchi the tyres where difficult to get into the optimum temperature and some drivers had to drive 4 laps to get there.

Vettel's team mate KImi Raikkonen will start from second. It's the first front row start for Ferrari in 9 years. Both Mercedes drivers Bottas and Hamilton will start from 3rd and 4th.

German driver Vettel also broke the pole lap record of Nico Rosberg set in 2016.

F1 qualifying results 2017 Russian F1 Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
15Sebastian VettelFerrari01:34.49301:34.03801:33.19420
27Kimi RäikkönenFerrari01:34.95301:33.66301:33.25318
377Valtteri BottasMercedes01:34.04101:33.26401:33.28918
444Lewis HamiltonMercedes01:34.40901:33.76001:33.76719
53Daniel RicciardoRed Bull01:35.56001:35.48301:34.90520
619Felipe MassaWilliams01:35.82801:35.04901:35.11020
733Max VerstappenRed Bull01:35.30101:35.22101:35.16118
827Nico HülkenbergRenault01:35.50701:35.32801:35.28521
911Sergio PérezForce India01:36.18501:35.72901:35.33720
1031Esteban OconForce India01:35.37201:35.72901:35.43020
1155Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso01:35.82701:35.9480
1218Lance StrollWilliams01:36.27901:35.96418
1326Daniil KvyatToro Rosso01:35.98401:35.96818
1420Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team01:36.40801:36.01718
1514Fernando AlonsoMcLaren01:36.35301:36.66016
1630Jolyon PalmerRenault01:36.46214
172Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren01:37.0709
1894Pascal WehrleinSauber01:37.3329
199Marcus EricssonSauber01:37.5079
208Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team01:37.6209

 

