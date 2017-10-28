F1 Results

Qualifying results 2017 Mexico F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Mexico Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Weather: 19°C dry & su

Tarmac: 43°C dry

Romain Grosjean got out as first to set the first qualifying time in Q1 for the American based Haas F1 team.

Lewis Hamilton was fastest in Q1. He set his fastest lap time in Q1 on the ultra soft Pirelli tyres. His Mercedes team mate Valterri Bottas was second fastest and only 0.060 sec slower.

Max Verstappen was 3rd but set his fastest lap with the Red Bull RB13 on the slower super soft tyres. He only was 0.1 sec

Pierre Gasly didn't put in a decent lap time and couldn't set a lap time because of technical problems with his STR12.

Fernando alonso showed a very solid performance by setting the 5th fastest lap time in his McLaren-Honda. He was even 0,5 sec faster then Riccirado and Raikkoenen.

Stoffel Vandoorne started the first fastest lap in Q2, but Valtteri Bottas set the first fastest lap time in Q2. Sebastian Vettel then showed the speed of the Ferrari SF70H and broke his time. This didn't stand long, because Hamilton put in a great lap of 1:17.035 min and was fastest.

Rookie Brendon Hartley then had a problem with his power unit and had to retire his Toro Rosso STR12, which caused a dubble yellow flag. Max Verstappen put in a great lap right after this yellow flag situation and put in a very fast lap of 1:16 .524 min. Which is more then 3 seconds faster then the pole lap of last year and showed a gap of 0.3 sec to second fastest Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel.

Q3 was kicked of the sesion b. ut didn't set a lap time because he out breaked himself in the stadium and went in to the pit. Max Verstappen had a bad 1st lap and then got in to the groove and put in the fastest lap by recording a 1:16.574 min.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel then put in a magical lap and beat the 20 year old Dutch driver with only 0.86 sec difference. Lewis Hamilton set the 3rd fastest lap.

F1 qualifying results 2017 Mexico F1 Grand Prix

