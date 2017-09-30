F1-Fansite.com

Qualifying results 2017 Malaysian F1 Grand Prix

Malaysian GP F1/2017

Malaysian GP F1/2017

F1 Racing event: Malaysian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Sepang International Circuit.

Weather: 30°C dry
Tarmac: 43°C dry

Lewis Hamilton scored pole position for the 2017 and maybe last ever Malaysian Grand Prix.

Hamilton's pole position lap was surprisingly fast. All weekend he had a bad weekend until today. The Mercedes team wasn't able to follow the pace of the Red Bulls and Ferrari's in earlier practice sessions.

It is the 70th pole position of Lewis Hamilton'\s F1 career and number 84 for the Mercedes F1 team.

Vettel has to start from last place tomorrow. The engine in the back of his Ferrari failed during last practice and had to be replaced in 2 hours time.

The Ferrari mechanics finished there work exact at the start of qualifying to get Vettel on the track. During the first lap out he again had an issue with the engine and had to stop.

Kimi Raikkonen starts as 2nd for Ferrari. He almost scored a 2nd pole this season.

Max Verstappen gave himself a great brithday present. He will start on 3rd grid slot by beating his teammate Daniel Ricciardo, who will start on 4th place, on his 20th birthday.

F1 qualifying results 2017 Malaysian F1 Grand Prix

Pos No Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Laps
1 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 01:31.605 01:30.977 01:30.076 18
2 7 Kimi Räikkönen Ferrari 01:32.259 01:30.926 01:30.121 14
3 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull 01:31.920 01:30.931 01:30.541 12
4 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 01:32.416 01:31.061 01:30.595 16
5 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 01:32.254 01:30.803 01:30.758 17
6 31 Esteban Ocon Force India 01:32.527 01:31.651 01:31.478 17
7 2 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 01:32.838 01:31.848 01:31.582 18
8 27 Nico Hülkenberg Renault 01:32.586 01:31.778 01:31.607 17
9 11 Sergio Pérez Force India 01:32.768 01:32.010 01:31.658 18
10 14 Fernando Alonso McLaren 01:33.049 01:32.010 01:31.704 17
11 19 Felipe Massa Williams 01:32.267 01:32.034 12
12 30 Jolyon Palmer Renault 01:32.576 01:32.100 14
13 18 Lance Stroll Williams 01:33.000 01:32.307 14
14 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Toro Rosso 01:32.650 01:32.402 14
15 27 Nico Hülkenberg Renault 01:32.547 01:32.558 14
16 8 Romain Grosjean Haas F1 Team 01:33.308 8
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 01:33.434 6
18 94 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber 01:33.483 9
19 9 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 01:33.970 9
20 5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 2

