Qualifying results 2017 Malaysian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Malaysian Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Sepang International Circuit.

Weather: 30°C dry

Tarmac: 43°C dry

Lewis Hamilton scored pole position for the 2017 and maybe last ever Malaysian Grand Prix.

Hamilton's pole position lap was surprisingly fast. All weekend he had a bad weekend until today. The Mercedes team wasn't able to follow the pace of the Red Bulls and Ferrari's in earlier practice sessions.

It is the 70th pole position of Lewis Hamilton'\s F1 career and number 84 for the Mercedes F1 team.

Vettel has to start from last place tomorrow. The engine in the back of his Ferrari failed during last practice and had to be replaced in 2 hours time.

The Ferrari mechanics finished there work exact at the start of qualifying to get Vettel on the track. During the first lap out he again had an issue with the engine and had to stop.

Kimi Raikkonen starts as 2nd for Ferrari. He almost scored a 2nd pole this season.

Max Verstappen gave himself a great brithday present. He will start on 3rd grid slot by beating his teammate Daniel Ricciardo, who will start on 4th place, on his 20th birthday.

