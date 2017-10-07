F1-Fansite.com

Qualifying results 2017 Japanese F1 Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Japanese GP F1/2017

F1 Racing event: Japanese Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Suzuka Circuit

Weather: 22°C dry
Tarmac: 25°C dry

Lewis Hamilton scored his 10th pole position of the season and the 71st of his F1 career today.

Although it's the 3rd time Hamilton will start from pole for the Japanese Grand Prix. The British driver will start from pole for the first time on the Suzuka circuit for the 2017 edition of the Japanese Grand Prix. The other 2 editions where he started from pole hosted on the Fuji speedway back in 2007 and 2008.

His teammate Valtteri Bottas qualified 2nd and Ferrari driver and F1 drivers title contender of Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel qualified 3rd.

Vettel has a bit of luck tomorrow and will start from front row on 2nd place, because Bottas gets a grid penalty, due to a gearbox failure.

In Q1 the qualifying session got red flagged because of a severe crash by Haas driver Romain Grosjean. He lost control of his VF-17 and spun off the track into the barrier.

F1 qualifying results 2017 Japanese F1 Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes01:29.04701:27.81901:27.31918
277Valtteri BottasMercedes01:29.33201:28.54301:27.65117
35Sebastian VettelFerrari01:29.35201:28.22501:27.79118
43Daniel RicciardoRed Bull01:29.47501:28.93501:28.30613
533Max VerstappenRed Bull01:29.18101:28.74701:28.33212
67Kimi RäikkönenFerrari01:29.16301:29.07901:28.49815
731Esteban OconForce India01:30.11501:29.19901:29.11116
811Sergio PérezForce India01:29.69601:29.34301:29.26017
919Felipe MassaWilliams01:30.35201:29.74901:29.48016
1014Fernando AlonsoMcLaren01:30.52501:29.74901:30.68713
112Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren01:30.65401:29.77811
1227Nico HülkenbergRenault01:30.25201:29.87910
1320Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team01:30.77401:29.97211
1430Jolyon PalmerRenault01:30.51601:30.02210
1555Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso01:30.56501:30.41311
168Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team01:30.8495
1710Pierre GaslyToro Rosso01:31.3177
1818Lance StrollWilliams01:31.4096
199Marcus EricssonSauber01:31.5977
2094Pascal WehrleinSauber01:31.8857

