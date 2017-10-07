Qualifying results 2017 Japanese F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Japanese Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Suzuka Circuit
Weather: 22°C dry
Tarmac: 25°C dry
Lewis Hamilton scored his 10th pole position of the season and the 71st of his F1 career today.
Although it's the 3rd time Hamilton will start from pole for the Japanese Grand Prix. The British driver will start from pole for the first time on the Suzuka circuit for the 2017 edition of the Japanese Grand Prix. The other 2 editions where he started from pole hosted on the Fuji speedway back in 2007 and 2008.
His teammate Valtteri Bottas qualified 2nd and Ferrari driver and F1 drivers title contender of Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel qualified 3rd.
Vettel has a bit of luck tomorrow and will start from front row on 2nd place, because Bottas gets a grid penalty, due to a gearbox failure.
In Q1 the qualifying session got red flagged because of a severe crash by Haas driver Romain Grosjean. He lost control of his VF-17 and spun off the track into the barrier.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Laps
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|01:29.047
|01:27.819
|01:27.319
|18
|2
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|01:29.332
|01:28.543
|01:27.651
|17
|3
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|01:29.352
|01:28.225
|01:27.791
|18
|4
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|01:29.475
|01:28.935
|01:28.306
|13
|5
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|01:29.181
|01:28.747
|01:28.332
|12
|6
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|01:29.163
|01:29.079
|01:28.498
|15
|7
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|01:30.115
|01:29.199
|01:29.111
|16
|8
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|01:29.696
|01:29.343
|01:29.260
|17
|9
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|01:30.352
|01:29.749
|01:29.480
|16
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|01:30.525
|01:29.749
|01:30.687
|13
|11
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|01:30.654
|01:29.778
|11
|12
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|01:30.252
|01:29.879
|10
|13
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|01:30.774
|01:29.972
|11
|14
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|01:30.516
|01:30.022
|10
|15
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|01:30.565
|01:30.413
|11
|16
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|01:30.849
|5
|17
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|01:31.317
|7
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|01:31.409
|6
|19
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|01:31.597
|7
|20
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|01:31.885
|7
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|281
|2
|Sebastian Vettel
|247
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|222
|1
|Mercedes
|503
|2
|Ferrari
|385
|3
|Red Bull
|255
