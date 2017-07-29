Qualifying results 2017 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix

Racing event: Hungarian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Hungaroring
Weather: 27°C Dry & Sunny
Tarmac: 57°C Dry
Sebastian Vettel scored his 48th pole position for the 2017 Hungarian grand prix with the Ferrari SF70H. It was the 211th pole for Scuderia Ferrari. He broke the previous pole position lap record set by Michael Schumacher back in 2004 by almost 3 seconds.
Vettel's team mate Kimi Raikkonen qualified 2nd. Together they will start from the first row tomorrow for the race.
Both Mercedes drivers Valterri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton will start from 2nd row and both Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo will start from 3rd row.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Laps
|1
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|01:17.244
|01:16.802
|01:16.276
|14
|2
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|01:17.364
|01:17.207
|01:16.444
|14
|3
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|01:18.058
|01:17.362
|01:16.530
|18
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|01:17.492
|01:16.693
|01:16.693
|17
|5
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|01:17.266
|01:17.028
|01:16.797
|14
|6
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|01:17.702
|01:17.698
|01:16.818
|14
|7
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|01:18.137
|01:17.655
|01:17.468
|14
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|01:18.395
|01:17.919
|01:17.549
|17
|9
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|01:18.479
|01:18.311
|01:17.894
|19
|10
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|01:18.948
|01:18.311
|01:18.311
|19
|11
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|01:18.699
|01:18.415
|0
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|01:18.843
|01:18.495
|14
|13
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|01:18.702
|01:18.538
|16
|14
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|01:19.095
|01:18.639
|15
|15
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|01:19.085
|01:18.771
|15
|16
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|01:19.095
|15
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|01:19.102
|9
|18
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|01:19.839
|9
|19
|40
|Paul di Resta
|Williams
|01:19.868
|11
|20
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|01:19.972
|8
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
|1
|Sebastian Vettel
|177
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|176
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|154
|1
|Mercedes
|330
|2
|Ferrari
|275
|3
|Red Bull
|159
|F1
Grand Prix
|Discount
|Hungary '17
|50% Sold Out
|Book Now
|Belgium '17
|75% Sold Out
|Book Now
|Italy '17
|30% Sold Out
|Book Now
|Singapore '17
|Available
|Book Now
|Malaysia '17
|Available
|Book Now
|Japan '17
|Available
|Book Now
|USA '17
|10% Discount
|Book Now
|Mexico '17
|Available
|Book Now
|Brazil '17
|Available
|Book Now
|Abu Dhabi '17
|30% Discount
|Book Now
|Australia '18
|Available
|Book Now
|Spain '18
|20% Discount
|Book Now
|Monaco '18
|Available
|Book Now
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.