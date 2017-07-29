F1-Fansite.com




Home / F1 Results / Qualifying results 2017 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Results

Qualifying results 2017 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari GP ARZEBAIJAN F1/2017

Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen

Racing event: Hungarian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Hungaroring

Weather: 27°C Dry & Sunny
Tarmac: 57°C Dry

Sebastian Vettel scored his 48th pole position for the 2017 Hungarian grand prix with the Ferrari SF70H. It was the 211th pole for Scuderia Ferrari. He broke the previous pole position lap record set by Michael Schumacher back in 2004 by almost 3 seconds.

Vettel's team mate Kimi Raikkonen qualified  2nd. Together they will start from the first row tomorrow for the race.

Both Mercedes drivers Valterri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton will start from 2nd row and both Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo will start from 3rd row.

F1 qualifying results 2017 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
15Sebastian VettelFerrari01:17.24401:16.80201:16.27614
27Kimi RäikkönenFerrari01:17.36401:17.20701:16.44414
377Valtteri BottasMercedes01:18.05801:17.36201:16.53018
444Lewis HamiltonMercedes01:17.49201:16.69301:16.69317
533Max VerstappenRed Bull01:17.26601:17.02801:16.79714
63Daniel RicciardoRed Bull01:17.70201:17.69801:16.81814
727Nico HülkenbergRenault01:18.13701:17.65501:17.46814
814Fernando AlonsoMcLaren01:18.39501:17.91901:17.54917
92Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren01:18.47901:18.31101:17.89419
1055Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso01:18.94801:18.31101:18.31119
1130Jolyon PalmerRenault01:18.69901:18.4150
1231Esteban OconForce India01:18.84301:18.49514
1326Daniil KvyatToro Rosso01:18.70201:18.53816
1411Sergio PérezForce India01:19.09501:18.63915
158Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team01:19.08501:18.77115
1620Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team01:19.09515
1718Lance StrollWilliams01:19.1029
1894Pascal WehrleinSauber01:19.8399
1940Paul di RestaWilliams01:19.86811
209Marcus EricssonSauber01:19.9728

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Japan '17AvailableBook Now
USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close