Qualifying results 2017 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix

Racing event: Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Hungaroring

Weather: 27°C Dry & Sunny

Tarmac: 57°C Dry

Sebastian Vettel scored his 48th pole position for the 2017 Hungarian grand prix with the Ferrari SF70H. It was the 211th pole for Scuderia Ferrari. He broke the previous pole position lap record set by Michael Schumacher back in 2004 by almost 3 seconds.

Vettel's team mate Kimi Raikkonen qualified 2nd. Together they will start from the first row tomorrow for the race.

Both Mercedes drivers Valterri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton will start from 2nd row and both Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo will start from 3rd row.

F1 qualifying results 2017 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix

