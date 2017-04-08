F1 Results

Qualifying results 2017 Chinese F1 Grand Prix

Race: Chinese Grand Prix

Circuit: Shanghai International Circuit

Weather: overcast, 20ºC

Tarmac: dry 28ºC

Lewis Hamilton won his 2nd pole of the season in China today. He had to go deep with his Mercedes W08 to beat Sebastian Vettel in his Ferrari.

Mercedes driver Valtter Bottas also got close to 2nd place. Vettel was only 0,001 sec faster.

It was Hamilton's 63rd F1 pole. His idol Ayrton Senna scored 65 poles in his F1 career. Lewis only has to score 2 more poles to get equal with this F1 legend.

Red Bull had a hard time getting close to Ferrari and Mercedes in dry conditions. Max Verstappen got some engine trouble and will start from 19th place. His team mate Daniel Ricciardo starts on 5th place and wasn't able to close the gap of nearly a full second to Kimi Raikkonen who will start as 4th for Ferrari.

The weather forecast for tomorrows Chinese Grand Prix promises a wet race. The good news is that one of the best rain drivers Max Verstappen will start from behind and will give us good show.

See an overview of all 2017 F1 drivers with pictures and all statistics.

F1 qualifying results 2017 Chinese F1 grand prix