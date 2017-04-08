F1-Fansite.com

Qualifying results 2017 Chinese F1 Grand Prix

Race: Chinese Grand Prix
Circuit: Shanghai International Circuit

Weather: overcast, 20ºC
Tarmac: dry  28ºC

Lewis Hamilton won his 2nd pole of the season in China today. He had to go deep with his Mercedes W08 to beat Sebastian Vettel in his Ferrari.

Mercedes driver Valtter Bottas also got close to 2nd place. Vettel was only 0,001 sec faster.

It was Hamilton's 63rd F1 pole. His idol Ayrton Senna scored 65 poles in his F1 career. Lewis only has to score 2 more poles to get equal with this F1 legend.

Red Bull had a hard time getting close to Ferrari and Mercedes in dry conditions. Max Verstappen got some engine trouble and will start from 19th place. His team mate Daniel Ricciardo starts on 5th place and wasn't able to close the gap of nearly a full second to Kimi Raikkonen who will start as 4th for Ferrari.

The weather forecast for tomorrows Chinese Grand Prix promises a wet race. The good news is that one of the best rain drivers Max Verstappen will start from behind and will give us good show.

F1 qualifying results 2017 Chinese F1 grand prix

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes01:33.33301:32.40601:31.67813
25Sebastian VettelFerrari01:33.07801:32.39101:31.86415
377Valtteri BottasMercedes01:33.68401:32.55201:31.86514
47Kimi RäikkönenFerrari01:33.34101:32.18101:32.14015
53Daniel RicciardoRed Bull01:34.04101:33.54601:33.03312
619Felipe MassaWilliams01:34.20501:33.75901:33.50714
727Nico HülkenbergRenault01:34.45301:33.63601:33.58016
811Sergio PérezForce India01:34.65701:33.92001:33.70615
926Daniil KvyatToro Rosso01:34.44001:34.09001:33.71918
1018Lance StrollWilliams01:33.98601:34.09001:34.22018
1155Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso01:34.56701:34.1500
1220Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team01:34.94201:34.16411
1314Fernando AlonsoMcLaren01:34.49901:34.37212
149Marcus EricssonSauber01:34.89201:35.04611
1536Antonio GiovinazziSauber01:34.96315
162Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren01:35.0238
178Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team01:35.2236
1830Jolyon PalmerRenault01:35.2796
1933Max VerstappenRed Bull01:35.4337
2031Esteban OconForce India01:35.4968

