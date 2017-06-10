Qualifying results 2017 Canadian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Canadian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
Weather: Sunny, Clear Sky, 25ºC
Tarmac: Dry 47ºC
Lewis Hamlton did it today. He scored his 65th pole position of his F1 career and now equals the pole amount of Ayrton Senna.
Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel will start next to Hamilton on 2nd place for tomorrow's Canadian Grand Prix.Mercedes driver Valterri Bottas starts as 3rd.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Laps
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|01:12.692
|01:12.496
|01:11.459
|21
|2
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|01:13.046
|01:12.749
|01:11.789
|21
|3
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|01:12.685
|01:12.563
|01:12.177
|20
|4
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|01:13.548
|01:12.580
|01:12.252
|23
|5
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|01:13.177
|01:12.751
|01:12.403
|26
|6
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|01:13.543
|01:12.810
|01:12.557
|28
|7
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|01:13.435
|01:13.012
|01:12.858
|27
|8
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|01:13.470
|01:13.262
|01:13.018
|22
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|01:13.520
|01:13.406
|01:13.135
|24
|10
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|01:13.804
|01:13.406
|01:13.271
|24
|11
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|01:13.802
|01:13.690
|0
|12
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|01:13.669
|01:13.693
|18
|13
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|01:14.051
|01:13.756
|18
|14
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|01:13.780
|01:13.839
|19
|15
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|01:13.990
|01:14.293
|21
|16
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|01:14.182
|20
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|01:14.209
|14
|18
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|01:14.318
|11
|19
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|01:14.495
|11
|20
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|01:14.810
|10
|1
|Sebastian Vettel
|129
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|104
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|75
|1
|Ferrari
|196
|2
|Mercedes
|179
|3
|Red Bull
|82
