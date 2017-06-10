F1-Fansite.com

Qualifying results 2017 Canadian F1 Grand Prix

Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Spanish GP 2017. Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas

Lewis Hamilton & Valtteri Bottas

F1 Racing event: Canadian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

Weather: Sunny, Clear Sky, 25ºC
Tarmac: Dry 47ºC

Lewis Hamlton did it today. He scored his 65th pole position of his F1 career and now equals the pole amount of Ayrton Senna.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel will start next to Hamilton on 2nd place for tomorrow's Canadian Grand Prix.Mercedes driver Valterri Bottas starts as 3rd.

F1 qualifying results 2017 Canadian F1 Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes01:12.69201:12.49601:11.45921
25Sebastian VettelFerrari01:13.04601:12.74901:11.78921
377Valtteri BottasMercedes01:12.68501:12.56301:12.17720
47Kimi RäikkönenFerrari01:13.54801:12.58001:12.25223
533Max VerstappenRed Bull01:13.17701:12.75101:12.40326
63Daniel RicciardoRed Bull01:13.54301:12.81001:12.55728
719Felipe MassaWilliams01:13.43501:13.01201:12.85827
811Sergio PérezForce India01:13.47001:13.26201:13.01822
931Esteban OconForce India01:13.52001:13.40601:13.13524
1027Nico HülkenbergRenault01:13.80401:13.40601:13.27124
1126Daniil KvyatToro Rosso01:13.80201:13.6900
1214Fernando AlonsoMcLaren01:13.66901:13.69318
1355Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso01:14.05101:13.75618
148Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team01:13.78001:13.83919
1530Jolyon PalmerRenault01:13.99001:14.29321
162Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren01:14.18220
1718Lance StrollWilliams01:14.20914
1820Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team01:14.31811
199Marcus EricssonSauber01:14.49511
2094Pascal WehrleinSauber01:14.81010

