Qualifying results 2017 Canadian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Canadian Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

Weather: Sunny, Clear Sky, 25ºC

Tarmac: Dry 47ºC

Lewis Hamlton did it today. He scored his 65th pole position of his F1 career and now equals the pole amount of Ayrton Senna.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel will start next to Hamilton on 2nd place for tomorrow's Canadian Grand Prix.Mercedes driver Valterri Bottas starts as 3rd.

F1 qualifying results 2017 Canadian F1 Grand Prix

