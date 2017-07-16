F1-Fansite.com




Qualifying results 2017 British F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: British Grand Prix
F1 Circuit:  Silverstone Circuit

Weather: Rainy, overcast, 17ºC
Tarmac: Damp to dry 22ºC

Lewis Hamilton scored his 67th pole position today. It was the pole position for his home grand prix in Britain. He now equals 7 times world champion Michael Schumacher's amount of poles. It also was pole number 81 for the Mercedes F1 team.

Ferrari also looked strong and scored 2nd and 3rd place. With Kimi Raikkonen beating his team mate Sebastian Vettel for the 3rd time this season.

F1 qualifying results 2017 Austrian F1 Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes01:39.06901:27.89301:26.60025
27Kimi RäikkönenFerrari01:40.45501:28.99201:27.14725
35Sebastian VettelFerrari01:39.96201:28.97801:27.35623
477Valtteri BottasMercedes01:39.69801:28.73201:27.37626
533Max VerstappenRed Bull01:38.91201:29.43101:28.13023
627Nico HülkenbergRenault01:39.20101:29.34001:28.85621
711Sergio PérezForce India01:42.00901:29.82401:28.90226
831Esteban OconForce India01:39.73801:29.70101:29.07425
92Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren01:40.01101:29.96601:29.41826
108Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team01:42.04201:29.96601:29.54926
1130Jolyon PalmerRenault01:41.40401:30.1930
1226Daniil KvyatToro Rosso01:41.72601:30.35518
1314Fernando AlonsoMcLaren01:37.59801:30.60020
1455Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso01:41.11401:31.36817
1519Felipe MassaWilliams01:41.87401:31.48215
1618Lance StrollWilliams01:42.57321
1720Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team01:42.57711
1894Pascal WehrleinSauber01:42.59310
199Marcus EricssonSauber01:42.63310
203Daniel RicciardoRed Bull01:42.9664

