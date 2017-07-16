F1 Results

Qualifying results 2017 British F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: British Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Silverstone Circuit

Weather: Rainy, overcast, 17ºC

Tarmac: Damp to dry 22ºC

Lewis Hamilton scored his 67th pole position today. It was the pole position for his home grand prix in Britain. He now equals 7 times world champion Michael Schumacher's amount of poles. It also was pole number 81 for the Mercedes F1 team.

Ferrari also looked strong and scored 2nd and 3rd place. With Kimi Raikkonen beating his team mate Sebastian Vettel for the 3rd time this season.

F1 qualifying results 2017 Austrian F1 Grand Prix

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.