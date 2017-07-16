Qualifying results 2017 British F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: British Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Silverstone Circuit
Weather: Rainy, overcast, 17ºC
Tarmac: Damp to dry 22ºC
Lewis Hamilton scored his 67th pole position today. It was the pole position for his home grand prix in Britain. He now equals 7 times world champion Michael Schumacher's amount of poles. It also was pole number 81 for the Mercedes F1 team.
Ferrari also looked strong and scored 2nd and 3rd place. With Kimi Raikkonen beating his team mate Sebastian Vettel for the 3rd time this season.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Laps
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|01:39.069
|01:27.893
|01:26.600
|25
|2
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|01:40.455
|01:28.992
|01:27.147
|25
|3
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|01:39.962
|01:28.978
|01:27.356
|23
|4
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|01:39.698
|01:28.732
|01:27.376
|26
|5
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|01:38.912
|01:29.431
|01:28.130
|23
|6
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|01:39.201
|01:29.340
|01:28.856
|21
|7
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|01:42.009
|01:29.824
|01:28.902
|26
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|01:39.738
|01:29.701
|01:29.074
|25
|9
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|01:40.011
|01:29.966
|01:29.418
|26
|10
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|01:42.042
|01:29.966
|01:29.549
|26
|11
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|01:41.404
|01:30.193
|0
|12
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|01:41.726
|01:30.355
|18
|13
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|01:37.598
|01:30.600
|20
|14
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|01:41.114
|01:31.368
|17
|15
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|01:41.874
|01:31.482
|15
|16
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|01:42.573
|21
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|01:42.577
|11
|18
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|01:42.593
|10
|19
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|01:42.633
|10
|20
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|01:42.966
|4
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
|1
|Sebastian Vettel
|177
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|176
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|154
|1
|Mercedes
|330
|2
|Ferrari
|275
|3
|Red Bull
|159
|F1
Grand Prix
|Discount
|Hungary '17
|50% Sold Out
|Book Now
|Belgium '17
|75% Sold Out
|Book Now
|Italy '17
|30% Sold Out
|Book Now
|Singapore '17
|Available
|Book Now
|Malaysia '17
|Available
|Book Now
|Japan '17
|Available
|Book Now
|USA '17
|10% Discount
|Book Now
|Mexico '17
|Available
|Book Now
|Brazil '17
|Available
|Book Now
|Abu Dhabi '17
|30% Discount
|Book Now
|Australia '18
|Available
|Book Now
|Spain '18
|20% Discount
|Book Now
|Monaco '18
|Available
|Book Now
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.