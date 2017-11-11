Qualifying results 2017 Brazilian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Brazilian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Autodrome Interlagos
Weather: 18°C ☁
Tarmac: 28°C dry
Valterri Bottas scored his 3rd Formula 1 pole position during the 2017 Brazil qualifying session today. He will start from first place for the 3rd time in his F1 career tomorrow.
The Finish driver also drove the fastest lap ever driven on the Interlagos circuit. He broke the pole record with almost 2 seconds.
His teammate Lewis Hamilton will start from the back of the grid for tomorrows race. In Q1 Lewis Hamilton made a rare error. He lost grip in turn 7 and spun off the track and crashed out of the qualifying session in his first flying lap.
Ferrari looked to score pole. They where already fastest in Q1 while driving on a harder tyre compound then all other teams had to use to set a quick laptime..
In Q2 it started to drizzel. After a few minutes it was dry again. In Q2 Sebastian Vettel was the quickest driver and looked to be the best in Q3.
In Q3 it started to drizzel again on a few spots on the circuit. The last outing at the end of Q3 Bottas scored the pole in the very last lap as last driver who crossed the finish line. Vettel will start on 2nd place and Raikkonen as 3rd.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Laps
|1
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|01:09.452
|01:08.638
|01:08.322
|22
|2
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|01:09.643
|01:08.494
|01:08.360
|21
|3
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|01:09.405
|01:09.116
|01:08.538
|18
|4
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|01:09.820
|01:09.050
|01:08.925
|18
|5
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|01:09.828
|01:09.533
|01:09.330
|19
|6
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|01:10.145
|01:09.760
|01:09.598
|21
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|01:10.172
|01:09.593
|01:09.617
|17
|8
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|01:10.078
|01:09.726
|01:09.703
|21
|9
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Renault
|01:10.227
|01:09.612
|01:09.805
|17
|10
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|01:09.789
|01:09.612
|01:09.841
|16
|11
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|01:10.168
|01:09.830
|17
|12
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|01:10.148
|01:09.879
|16
|13
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|01:10.286
|01:10.116
|15
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|01:10.521
|01:10.154
|18
|15
|28
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso
|01:10.625
|15
|16
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|01:10.678
|12
|17
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|01:10.686
|10
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|01:10.776
|8
|19
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|01:10.875
|12
|20
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|2
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|333
|2
|Sebastian Vettel
|277
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|262
|1
|Mercedes
|595
|2
|Ferrari
|455
|3
|Red Bull
|325
