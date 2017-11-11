F1 Results

Qualifying results 2017 Brazilian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Brazilian Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Autodrome Interlagos

Weather: 18°C ☁

Tarmac: 28°C dry

Valterri Bottas scored his 3rd Formula 1 pole position during the 2017 Brazil qualifying session today. He will start from first place for the 3rd time in his F1 career tomorrow.

The Finish driver also drove the fastest lap ever driven on the Interlagos circuit. He broke the pole record with almost 2 seconds.

His teammate Lewis Hamilton will start from the back of the grid for tomorrows race. In Q1 Lewis Hamilton made a rare error. He lost grip in turn 7 and spun off the track and crashed out of the qualifying session in his first flying lap.

Ferrari looked to score pole. They where already fastest in Q1 while driving on a harder tyre compound then all other teams had to use to set a quick laptime..

In Q2 it started to drizzel. After a few minutes it was dry again. In Q2 Sebastian Vettel was the quickest driver and looked to be the best in Q3.

In Q3 it started to drizzel again on a few spots on the circuit. The last outing at the end of Q3 Bottas scored the pole in the very last lap as last driver who crossed the finish line. Vettel will start on 2nd place and Raikkonen as 3rd.

