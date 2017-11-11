F1-Fansite.com

Qualifying results 2017 Brazilian F1 Grand Prix

Top 3 2017 Brazilian GP qualifiers: 1. Bottas, 2. Vettel, 3. Raikkonen

F1 Racing event: Brazilian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Autodrome Interlagos

Weather: 18°C ☁
Tarmac: 28°C dry

Valterri Bottas scored his 3rd Formula 1 pole position during the 2017 Brazil qualifying session today. He will start from first place for the 3rd time in his F1 career tomorrow.

The Finish driver also drove the fastest lap ever driven on the Interlagos circuit. He broke the pole record with almost 2 seconds.

His teammate Lewis Hamilton will start from the back of the grid for tomorrows race. In Q1 Lewis Hamilton made a rare error. He lost grip in turn 7 and spun off the track and crashed out of the qualifying session in his first flying lap.

Ferrari looked to score pole. They where already fastest in Q1 while driving on a  harder tyre compound then all other teams had to use to set a quick laptime..

In Q2 it started to drizzel. After a few minutes it was dry again. In Q2 Sebastian Vettel was the quickest driver and looked to be the best in Q3.

In Q3 it started to drizzel again on a few spots on the circuit. The last outing at the end of Q3 Bottas scored the pole in the very last lap as last driver who crossed the finish line. Vettel will start on 2nd place and Raikkonen as 3rd.

F1 qualifying results 2017 Brazilian F1 Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
177Valtteri BottasMercedes01:09.45201:08.63801:08.32222
25Sebastian VettelFerrari01:09.64301:08.49401:08.36021
37Kimi RäikkönenFerrari01:09.40501:09.11601:08.53818
433Max VerstappenRed Bull01:09.82001:09.05001:08.92518
53Daniel RicciardoRed Bull01:09.82801:09.53301:09.33019
611Sergio PérezForce India01:10.14501:09.76001:09.59821
714Fernando AlonsoMcLaren01:10.17201:09.59301:09.61717
827Nico HülkenbergRenault01:10.07801:09.72601:09.70321
955Carlos Sainz Jr.Renault01:10.22701:09.61201:09.80517
1019Felipe MassaWilliams01:09.78901:09.61201:09.84116
1131Esteban OconForce India01:10.16801:09.83017
128Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team01:10.14801:09.87916
132Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren01:10.28601:10.11615
1420Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team01:10.52101:10.15418
1528Brendon HartleyToro Rosso01:10.62515
1694Pascal WehrleinSauber01:10.67812
1710Pierre GaslyToro Rosso01:10.68610
1818Lance StrollWilliams01:10.7768
199Marcus EricssonSauber01:10.87512
2044Lewis HamiltonMercedes2

