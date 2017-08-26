F1-Fansite.com




Qualifying results 2017 Belgian F1 Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel & Lewis Hamilton

F1 Racing event: Belgian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit:  Spa Francorchamps Circuit

Weather: 24°C Dry & Sunny
Tarmac: 36°C Dry

Lewis Hamilton scored his 38th F1 pole positions today with the Mercedes W08 and now equals the record pole positions amount set byMichael Schumacher. Here you can see the all time record drivers list.

It was a very tight qualification session this afternoon. Excitement untill the last lap in Q3 where at first Valtteri Bottas took 2nd place behind his Mercedess teammate. Kimi Raikkonen showed outstanding speed for Ferrari whole weekend on his favourit circuit, but he had to give in the last lap so all hope for Ferrari was focused on Vettel then.

The German driver had to settle behind Kimi in all practice sessions, so he wasn't expected to beat Lewis or Valtteri. The German 4 times world champion pushed out his best lap of the weekend and was able to spoil the Mercedes 1-2 and will start on 2nd place for tomorrow's race with the Ferrari SF70H.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will start on 3rd grid slot.

F1 qualifying results 2017 Belgian F1 Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes01:44.18401:42.92701:42.55317
25Sebastian VettelFerrari01:44.27501:43.98701:42.79512
377Valtteri BottasMercedes01:44.77301:43.24901:43.09418
47Kimi RäikkönenFerrari01:44.72901:43.70001:43.27011
533Max VerstappenRed Bull01:44.53501:43.94001:43.38012
63Daniel RicciardoRed Bull01:45.11401:44.22401:43.86312
727Nico HülkenbergRenault01:45.28001:44.98801:44.98215
811Sergio PérezForce India01:45.59101:44.89401:45.24414
931Esteban OconForce India01:45.27701:44.84301:45.36910
1030Jolyon PalmerRenault01:45.44701:44.84310
1114Fernando AlonsoMcLaren01:45.66801:45.0900
128Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team01:45.72801:45.13311
1320Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team01:45.53501:45.40012
1455Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso01:45.37401:45.43912
152Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren01:45.44112
1619Felipe MassaWilliams01:45.82311
1726Daniil KvyatToro Rosso01:46.0286
1818Lance StrollWilliams01:46.9155
199Marcus EricssonSauber01:47.2146
2094Pascal WehrleinSauber01:47.6796

