Qualifying results 2017 Belgian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Belgian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Spa Francorchamps Circuit
Weather: 24°C Dry & Sunny
Tarmac: 36°C Dry
Lewis Hamilton scored his 38th F1 pole positions today with the Mercedes W08 and now equals the record pole positions amount set byMichael Schumacher. Here you can see the all time record drivers list.
It was a very tight qualification session this afternoon. Excitement untill the last lap in Q3 where at first Valtteri Bottas took 2nd place behind his Mercedess teammate. Kimi Raikkonen showed outstanding speed for Ferrari whole weekend on his favourit circuit, but he had to give in the last lap so all hope for Ferrari was focused on Vettel then.
The German driver had to settle behind Kimi in all practice sessions, so he wasn't expected to beat Lewis or Valtteri. The German 4 times world champion pushed out his best lap of the weekend and was able to spoil the Mercedes 1-2 and will start on 2nd place for tomorrow's race with the Ferrari SF70H.
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will start on 3rd grid slot.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Laps
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|01:44.184
|01:42.927
|01:42.553
|17
|2
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|01:44.275
|01:43.987
|01:42.795
|12
|3
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|01:44.773
|01:43.249
|01:43.094
|18
|4
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|01:44.729
|01:43.700
|01:43.270
|11
|5
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|01:44.535
|01:43.940
|01:43.380
|12
|6
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|01:45.114
|01:44.224
|01:43.863
|12
|7
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|01:45.280
|01:44.988
|01:44.982
|15
|8
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|01:45.591
|01:44.894
|01:45.244
|14
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|01:45.277
|01:44.843
|01:45.369
|10
|10
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|01:45.447
|01:44.843
|10
|11
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|01:45.668
|01:45.090
|0
|12
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|01:45.728
|01:45.133
|11
|13
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|01:45.535
|01:45.400
|12
|14
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|01:45.374
|01:45.439
|12
|15
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|01:45.441
|12
|16
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|01:45.823
|11
|17
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|01:46.028
|6
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|01:46.915
|5
|19
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|01:47.214
|6
|20
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|01:47.679
|6
|1
|Sebastian Vettel
|202
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|188
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|169
|1
|Mercedes
|357
|2
|Ferrari
|318
|3
|Red Bull
|169
