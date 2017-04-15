Qualifying results 2017 Bahrain F1 Grand Prix

Race: Bahrain Grand Prix
Circuit: Bahrain International Circuit
Weather: overcast, 29ºC
Tarmac: dry 30ºC
Valterri Bottas scored his first F1 pole today in Bahrain. He qualified to start from first position for tomorrows 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix. The gap to 2nd is only 0,023 sec to Valtteri's Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton.
Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel again out qualified his team mate Kimi Raikkonen to start on 3rd grid slot. Even Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo was able to beat the much faster Ferrari of Kimi and will start as 4th, while Kimi will start as 5th. Nico Hulkenberg did a good job for Renault and will start on 7th place, next to 6th place qualifier Max Verstappen.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Laps
|1
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|01:31.041
|01:29.555
|01:28.769
|12
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|01:30.814
|01:29.535
|01:28.792
|13
|3
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|01:31.037
|01:29.596
|01:29.247
|12
|4
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|01:31.667
|01:30.497
|01:29.545
|12
|5
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|01:30.988
|01:29.843
|01:29.567
|16
|6
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|01:30.904
|01:30.307
|01:29.687
|12
|7
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|01:31.057
|01:30.169
|01:29.842
|15
|8
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|01:31.373
|01:30.677
|01:30.074
|12
|9
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|01:31.691
|01:30.899
|01:30.763
|15
|10
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|01:31.458
|01:30.899
|01:31.074
|15
|11
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|01:31.531
|01:30.923
|0
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|01:31.748
|01:31.168
|12
|13
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|01:31.995
|01:31.414
|12
|14
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|01:31.774
|01:31.684
|15
|15
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|01:32.054
|12
|16
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|01:32.118
|8
|17
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|01:32.313
|8
|18
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|01:32.318
|7
|19
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|01:32.543
|9
|20
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|01:32.900
|8
|1
|Sebastian Vettel
|43
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|43
|3
|Max Verstappen
|25
|1
|Mercedes
|66
|2
|Ferrari
|65
|3
|Red Bull
|22
