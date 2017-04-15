F1-Fansite.com

Qualifying results 2017 Bahrain F1 Grand Prix

Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Bahrain GP 2017. Valtteri Bottas;

Valtteri Bottas drives the Mercedes W08 at 2017 Bahrain F1 GP event

Race: Bahrain Grand Prix
Circuit: Bahrain International Circuit
Weather: overcast, 29ºC
Tarmac: dry  30ºC

Valterri Bottas scored his first F1 pole today in Bahrain. He qualified to start from first position for tomorrows 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix. The gap to 2nd is only 0,023 sec to Valtteri's Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel again out qualified his team mate Kimi Raikkonen to start on 3rd grid slot. Even Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo was able to beat the much faster Ferrari of Kimi and will start as 4th, while Kimi will start as 5th. Nico Hulkenberg did a good job for Renault and will start on 7th place, next to 6th place qualifier Max Verstappen.

F1 qualifying results 2017 Bahrain F1 grand prix

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
177Valtteri BottasMercedes01:31.04101:29.55501:28.76912
244Lewis HamiltonMercedes01:30.81401:29.53501:28.79213
35Sebastian VettelFerrari01:31.03701:29.59601:29.24712
43Daniel RicciardoRed Bull01:31.66701:30.49701:29.54512
57Kimi RäikkönenFerrari01:30.98801:29.84301:29.56716
633Max VerstappenRed Bull01:30.90401:30.30701:29.68712
727Nico HülkenbergRenault01:31.05701:30.16901:29.84215
819Felipe MassaWilliams01:31.37301:30.67701:30.07412
98Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team01:31.69101:30.89901:30.76315
1030Jolyon PalmerRenault01:31.45801:30.89901:31.07415
1126Daniil KvyatToro Rosso01:31.53101:30.9230
1218Lance StrollWilliams01:31.74801:31.16812
1394Pascal WehrleinSauber01:31.99501:31.41412
1431Esteban OconForce India01:31.77401:31.68415
1514Fernando AlonsoMcLaren01:32.05412
1655Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso01:32.1188
172Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren01:32.3138
1811Sergio PérezForce India01:32.3187
199Marcus EricssonSauber01:32.5439
2020Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team01:32.9008

