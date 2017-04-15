F1 Results

Qualifying results 2017 Bahrain F1 Grand Prix

Race: Bahrain Grand Prix

Circuit: Bahrain International Circuit

Weather: overcast, 29ºC

Tarmac: dry 30ºC

Valterri Bottas scored his first F1 pole today in Bahrain. He qualified to start from first position for tomorrows 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix. The gap to 2nd is only 0,023 sec to Valtteri's Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel again out qualified his team mate Kimi Raikkonen to start on 3rd grid slot. Even Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo was able to beat the much faster Ferrari of Kimi and will start as 4th, while Kimi will start as 5th. Nico Hulkenberg did a good job for Renault and will start on 7th place, next to 6th place qualifier Max Verstappen.

F1 qualifying results 2017 Bahrain F1 grand prix

