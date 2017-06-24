Qualifying results 2017 Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Azerbaijan Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Baku street circuit.
Weather: Sunny, Clear Sky, 24ºC
Tarmac: Dry 36ºC
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Laps
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|01:41.983
|01:41.275
|01:40.593
|20
|2
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|01:43.026
|01:41.502
|01:41.027
|23
|3
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|01:42.678
|01:42.090
|01:41.693
|23
|4
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|01:42.952
|01:41.911
|01:41.841
|23
|5
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|01:42.544
|01:41.961
|01:41.879
|22
|6
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|01:43.162
|01:42.467
|01:42.111
|21
|7
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|01:43.051
|01:42.751
|01:42.186
|21
|8
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|01:43.613
|01:42.284
|01:42.753
|21
|9
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|01:43.165
|01:42.215
|01:42.798
|20
|10
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|01:42.857
|01:42.215
|01:43.414
|20
|11
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|01:42.927
|01:43.186
|0
|12
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|01:43.489
|01:43.347
|19
|13
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|01:44.029
|01:43.796
|20
|14
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|01:43.930
|01:44.267
|18
|15
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|01:44.317
|01:44.603
|12
|16
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|01:44.334
|18
|17
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|01:44.468
|10
|18
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|01:44.795
|10
|19
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|01:45.030
|8
|20
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|01:35.496
|8
|1
|Sebastian Vettel
|153
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|139
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|111
|1
|Mercedes
|250
|2
|Ferrari
|226
|3
|Red Bull
|122
