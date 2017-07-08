F1-Fansite.com




Qualifying results 2017 Austrian F1 Grand Prix

Top 3 qualifiers 2017 Austrian GP: 1. Bottas, 2. Vettel 3. Hamilton

F1 Racing event: Austrian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit:  Red Bull Ring

Weather: Sunny, Clear Sky, 28ºC
Tarmac: Dry 39ºC

Valtteri Bottas won his 2nd F1 career pole position today at Spielberg.

He will start tomorrow's 2017 Austrian Grand Prix from 1st place in front of Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) and his Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton.

F1 qualifying results 2017 Austrian F1 Grand Prix

1. V. BottasMercedes01:05.76001:04.31601:04.25118
2. S. VettelFerrari01:05.58501:04.77201:04.29317
3. L. HamiltonMercedes01:05.06401:04.80001:04.42417
4. K. RaikkonenFerrari01:05.14801:05.00401:04.77917
5. D. RicciardoRed Bull01:05.85401:05.16101:04.89622
6. M. VerstappenRed Bull01:05.77901:04.94801:04.98316
7. R. GrosjeanHaas01:05.90201:05.31901:05.48030
8. S. PerezForce India01:05.97501:05.43501:05.60521
9. E. OconForce India01:06.03301:05.55001:05.67422
10. C. Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso01:05.67501:05.54401:05.72623
11. N. HulkenbergRenault01:06.17401:05.59716
12. F. AlonsoMcLaren01:06.15801:05.60214
13. S. VandoorneMcLaren01:06.31601:05.74114
14. D. KvyatToro Rosso01:05.99001:05.88416
15. K. MagnussenHaas01:06.14314
16. J. PalmerRenault01:06.34510
17. F. MassaWilliams01:06.5348
18. L. StrollWilliams01:06.60811
19. M. EricssonSauber01:06.85712
20. P. WehrleinSauber01:07.01111

