Qualifying results 2017 Austrian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Austrian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Red Bull Ring
Weather: Sunny, Clear Sky, 28ºC
Tarmac: Dry 39ºC
Valtteri Bottas won his 2nd F1 career pole position today at Spielberg.
He will start tomorrow's 2017 Austrian Grand Prix from 1st place in front of Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) and his Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton.
|1.
|V. Bottas
|Mercedes
|01:05.760
|01:04.316
|01:04.251
|18
|2.
|S. Vettel
|Ferrari
|01:05.585
|01:04.772
|01:04.293
|17
|3.
|L. Hamilton
|Mercedes
|01:05.064
|01:04.800
|01:04.424
|17
|4.
|K. Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|01:05.148
|01:05.004
|01:04.779
|17
|5.
|D. Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|01:05.854
|01:05.161
|01:04.896
|22
|6.
|M. Verstappen
|Red Bull
|01:05.779
|01:04.948
|01:04.983
|16
|7.
|R. Grosjean
|Haas
|01:05.902
|01:05.319
|01:05.480
|30
|8.
|S. Perez
|Force India
|01:05.975
|01:05.435
|01:05.605
|21
|9.
|E. Ocon
|Force India
|01:06.033
|01:05.550
|01:05.674
|22
|10.
|C. Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|01:05.675
|01:05.544
|01:05.726
|23
|11.
|N. Hulkenberg
|Renault
|01:06.174
|01:05.597
|16
|12.
|F. Alonso
|McLaren
|01:06.158
|01:05.602
|14
|13.
|S. Vandoorne
|McLaren
|01:06.316
|01:05.741
|14
|14.
|D. Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|01:05.990
|01:05.884
|16
|15.
|K. Magnussen
|Haas
|01:06.143
|14
|16.
|J. Palmer
|Renault
|01:06.345
|10
|17.
|F. Massa
|Williams
|01:06.534
|8
|18.
|L. Stroll
|Williams
|01:06.608
|11
|19.
|M. Ericsson
|Sauber
|01:06.857
|12
|20.
|P. Wehrlein
|Sauber
|01:07.011
|11
|1
|Sebastian Vettel
|153
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|139
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|111
|1
|Mercedes
|250
|2
|Ferrari
|226
|3
|Red Bull
|122
