Qualifying results 2017 Austrian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Austrian Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Red Bull Ring

Weather: Sunny, Clear Sky, 28ºC

Tarmac: Dry 39ºC

Valtteri Bottas won his 2nd F1 career pole position today at Spielberg.

He will start tomorrow's 2017 Austrian Grand Prix from 1st place in front of Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) and his Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton.

1. V. Bottas Mercedes 01:05.760 01:04.316 01:04.251 18 2. S. Vettel Ferrari 01:05.585 01:04.772 01:04.293 17 3. L. Hamilton Mercedes 01:05.064 01:04.800 01:04.424 17 4. K. Raikkonen Ferrari 01:05.148 01:05.004 01:04.779 17 5. D. Ricciardo Red Bull 01:05.854 01:05.161 01:04.896 22 6. M. Verstappen Red Bull 01:05.779 01:04.948 01:04.983 16 7. R. Grosjean Haas 01:05.902 01:05.319 01:05.480 30 8. S. Perez Force India 01:05.975 01:05.435 01:05.605 21 9. E. Ocon Force India 01:06.033 01:05.550 01:05.674 22 10. C. Sainz Jr. Toro Rosso 01:05.675 01:05.544 01:05.726 23 11. N. Hulkenberg Renault 01:06.174 01:05.597 16 12. F. Alonso McLaren 01:06.158 01:05.602 14 13. S. Vandoorne McLaren 01:06.316 01:05.741 14 14. D. Kvyat Toro Rosso 01:05.990 01:05.884 16 15. K. Magnussen Haas 01:06.143 14 16. J. Palmer Renault 01:06.345 10 17. F. Massa Williams 01:06.534 8 18. L. Stroll Williams 01:06.608 11 19. M. Ericsson Sauber 01:06.857 12 20. P. Wehrlein Sauber 01:07.011 11

