Qualifying results 2017 Australian F1 Grand Prix

Top 3 qualifiers: 1. Hamilton. 2. Vettel, 3. Bottas, 2017 Australian GP

Race: Australian Grand Prix
Circuit: Albert Park Circuit

Weather: Sunny, 26ºC
Tarmac: Dry,  35ºC

Lewis Hamilton will start from pole position for tomorrow's first race of the season in Australia. He scored his 62nd pole position of his F1 career. Only 3 poles short of Senna and 5 of Schumachers amount. If nothing goes wrong, he will be on top of the pole list this season. Here you can find the all time F1 drivers record list.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel could split both Mercedes drivers on his last lap of the qualifying session and will start from 2nd. Hamilton's fresh team mate Valtteri Bottas will start from 3rd place at the 2017 Australian Grand Prix.

Home race driver Daniel Ricciardo crashed his Red Bull RB13 in Q3 and caused red flag stuation.

F1 qualifying results 2017 Australian F1 grand prix

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes01:24.19101:23.25101:22.18814
25Sebastian VettelFerrari01:25.21001:23.40101:22.45617
377Valtteri BottasMercedes01:24.51401:23.21501:22.48113
47Kimi RäikkönenFerrari01:24.35201:23.37601:23.03319
533Max VerstappenRed Bull01:24.48201:24.09201:23.48518
68Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team01:25.41901:24.71801:24.07417
719Felipe MassaWilliams01:25.09901:24.59701:24.44316
855Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso01:25.54201:24.99701:24.48716
926Daniil KvyatToro Rosso01:25.97001:23.98901:24.51210
103Daniel RicciardoRed Bull01:25.38301:23.98910
1111Sergio PérezForce India01:25.06401:25.0810
1227Nico HülkenbergRenault01:24.97501:25.09113
1314Fernando AlonsoMcLaren01:25.87201:25.42512
1431Esteban OconForce India01:26.00901:25.56815
159Marcus EricssonSauber01:26.23601:26.46516
1636Antonio GiovinazziSauber01:26.41915
1720Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team01:26.8477
182Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren01:26.8586
1918Lance StrollWilliams01:27.1437
2030Jolyon PalmerRenault01:28.2447

