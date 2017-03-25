F1 Results

Qualifying results 2017 Australian F1 Grand Prix

Race: Australian Grand Prix

Circuit: Albert Park Circuit

Weather: Sunny, 26ºC

Tarmac: Dry, 35ºC

Lewis Hamilton will start from pole position for tomorrow's first race of the season in Australia. He scored his 62nd pole position of his F1 career. Only 3 poles short of Senna and 5 of Schumachers amount. If nothing goes wrong, he will be on top of the pole list this season. Here you can find the all time F1 drivers record list.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel could split both Mercedes drivers on his last lap of the qualifying session and will start from 2nd. Hamilton's fresh team mate Valtteri Bottas will start from 3rd place at the 2017 Australian Grand Prix.

Home race driver Daniel Ricciardo crashed his Red Bull RB13 in Q3 and caused red flag stuation.

