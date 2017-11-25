F1-Fansite.com
Qualifying results 2017 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix

Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Brazilian GP 2017. Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas scores pole no. 4

F1 Racing event: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Yas Marina Circuit

Weather: 24°C dry & sunny
Tarmac: 32-29°C dry

Valtteri Bottas scored pole position in the Abu Dhabi qualifying session.

The session was driven in dry and twilight circumstances. The qualifying session started at sunset with Q1 and finished in the dark in Q3.

It was F1 pole position number 4 for the Finnish driver. The only driver who came close to his fastest lap ever driven on the Yas Marina circuit, was his teammate Lewis Hamilton.

In Q1 Bottas already was the fastest driver and beat Hamilton by 0.2 sec. In Q2 Hamiliton was 0.2 sec faster then his Mercedes teammate Bottas.

During Q3 the circuit was completely dark and the floodlights around the circuit where turned on to light up the track. Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen set the first lap time in Q3 followed by Bottas.

Felipe Massa drove his last F1 qualifying session of his 15th and final Formula 1 season. He had a good session and even made it to Q3 after he pushed out Fernando Alonso in his last lap of Q3.

Bottas broke the fastest qualifying lap record which was 1:38.481 min with more then 2 seconds. The record was set by Sebastian Vettel in the Red Bull RB7 back in 2011.

F1 qualifying results 2017 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
177Valtteri BottasMercedes01:37.35601:36.82201:36.23118
244Lewis HamiltonMercedes01:37.39101:36.74201:36.40318
35Sebastian VettelFerrari01:37.81701:37.02301:36.77717
43Daniel RicciardoRed Bull01:38.01601:37.58301:36.95916
57Kimi RäikkönenFerrari01:37.45301:37.30201:36.98517
633Max VerstappenRed Bull01:38.02101:37.77701:37.32819
727Nico HülkenbergRenault01:38.78101:38.13801:38.28214
811Sergio PérezForce India01:38.60101:38.35901:38.37417
931Esteban OconForce India01:38.89601:38.56501:38.39717
1019Felipe MassaWilliams01:38.62901:38.56501:38.55018
1114Fernando AlonsoMcLaren01:38.82001:38.63612
1255Carlos Sainz Jr.Renault01:38.81001:38.7259
132Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren01:38.77701:38.8089
1420Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team01:39.39501:39.29816
1518Lance StrollWilliams01:39.50301:39.64614
168Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team01:39.51610
1710Pierre GaslyToro Rosso01:39.7249
1894Pascal WehrleinSauber01:39.9309
199Marcus EricssonSauber01:39.9949
2028Brendon HartleyToro Rosso01:40.4718

