F1 Results

Qualifying results 2017 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Yas Marina Circuit

Weather: 24°C dry & sunny

Tarmac: 32-29°C dry

Valtteri Bottas scored pole position in the Abu Dhabi qualifying session.

The session was driven in dry and twilight circumstances. The qualifying session started at sunset with Q1 and finished in the dark in Q3.

It was F1 pole position number 4 for the Finnish driver. The only driver who came close to his fastest lap ever driven on the Yas Marina circuit, was his teammate Lewis Hamilton.

In Q1 Bottas already was the fastest driver and beat Hamilton by 0.2 sec. In Q2 Hamiliton was 0.2 sec faster then his Mercedes teammate Bottas.

During Q3 the circuit was completely dark and the floodlights around the circuit where turned on to light up the track. Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen set the first lap time in Q3 followed by Bottas.

Felipe Massa drove his last F1 qualifying session of his 15th and final Formula 1 season. He had a good session and even made it to Q3 after he pushed out Fernando Alonso in his last lap of Q3.

Bottas broke the fastest qualifying lap record which was 1:38.481 min with more then 2 seconds. The record was set by Sebastian Vettel in the Red Bull RB7 back in 2011.

F1 qualifying results 2017 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.