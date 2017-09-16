F1-Fansite.com

Lap times 3rd practice 2017 Singapore F1 Grand Prix

Max Verstappen driving the RB13 on Singapore

Max Verstappen driving the RB13 in Singapore

F1 Racing event: Singapore Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Singapore Street Circuit.

Weather: 29°C dry
Tarmac: 35°C dry

The final practice before the Singapore GP qualification and race was a tight one, between the 3 top teams Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes.

Mercedes is struggling on the 23 corner street circuit with their longest chassis of the grid. Because of their long wheelbase the car is slower on long slow turns as we saw in Monaco and Hungary.

We saw a lot of cars hitting the walls with their wheels in Singapore. Ericsson even broke his rear wing when he hit the wall and caused the session to be red flagged.

Both Finish drivers Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen could not get up to speed with their Mercedes and Ferrari and where both slower then their teammates.

Red Bull was leading the way with Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricardo when Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel putting in a very quick lap to be fastest. At the end of the session Verstappen was able to beat the time of Vettel and jump back to the top of the timesheet.

McLaren showed their best result in years in this practice. Hopefully they mad the right decision by switching to Renault power units for next seasons.

F1 Lap times 3rd practice 2017 Singapore Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLaps
1.33Max VerstappenRed Bull1:41,82933
2.5Sebastian VettelFerrari1:41,9010,07228
3.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:41,9710,14236
4.14Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:42,3830,55435
5.2Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:42,4390,61033
6.3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:42,5170,68834
7.27Nico HülkenbergRenault1:42,5490,72032
8.77Valtteri BottasMercedes1:42,5920,76335
9.7Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:42,7080,87930
10.11Sergio PérezForce India1:43,0101,18134
11.31Esteban OconForce India1:43,1091,28033
12.55Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso1:43,3561,52738
13.30Jolyon PalmerRenault1:43,3681,53932
14.26Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:43,5741,74532
15.19Felipe MassaWilliams1:43,7241,89532
16.20Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:44,0412,21232
17.18Lance StrollWilliams1:44,2232,39432
18.8Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:44,2952,46629
19.94Pascal WehrleinSauber1:45,7603,93134
20.9Marcus EricssonSauber1:46,3394,51035

