Lap times 3rd practice 2017 Singapore F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Singapore Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Singapore Street Circuit.

Weather: 29°C dry

Tarmac: 35°C dry

The final practice before the Singapore GP qualification and race was a tight one, between the 3 top teams Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes.

Mercedes is struggling on the 23 corner street circuit with their longest chassis of the grid. Because of their long wheelbase the car is slower on long slow turns as we saw in Monaco and Hungary.

We saw a lot of cars hitting the walls with their wheels in Singapore. Ericsson even broke his rear wing when he hit the wall and caused the session to be red flagged.

Both Finish drivers Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen could not get up to speed with their Mercedes and Ferrari and where both slower then their teammates.

Red Bull was leading the way with Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricardo when Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel putting in a very quick lap to be fastest. At the end of the session Verstappen was able to beat the time of Vettel and jump back to the top of the timesheet.

McLaren showed their best result in years in this practice. Hopefully they mad the right decision by switching to Renault power units for next seasons.

F1 Lap times 3rd practice 2017 Singapore Grand Prix

