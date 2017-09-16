Lap times 3rd practice 2017 Singapore F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Singapore Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Singapore Street Circuit.
Weather: 29°C dry
Tarmac: 35°C dry
The final practice before the Singapore GP qualification and race was a tight one, between the 3 top teams Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes.
Mercedes is struggling on the 23 corner street circuit with their longest chassis of the grid. Because of their long wheelbase the car is slower on long slow turns as we saw in Monaco and Hungary.
We saw a lot of cars hitting the walls with their wheels in Singapore. Ericsson even broke his rear wing when he hit the wall and caused the session to be red flagged.
Both Finish drivers Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen could not get up to speed with their Mercedes and Ferrari and where both slower then their teammates.
Red Bull was leading the way with Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricardo when Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel putting in a very quick lap to be fastest. At the end of the session Verstappen was able to beat the time of Vettel and jump back to the top of the timesheet.
McLaren showed their best result in years in this practice. Hopefully they mad the right decision by switching to Renault power units for next seasons.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|Laps
|1.
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:41,829
|33
|2.
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:41,901
|0,072
|28
|3.
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:41,971
|0,142
|36
|4.
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1:42,383
|0,554
|35
|5.
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1:42,439
|0,610
|33
|6.
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1:42,517
|0,688
|34
|7.
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:42,549
|0,720
|32
|8.
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:42,592
|0,763
|35
|9.
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|1:42,708
|0,879
|30
|10.
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|1:43,010
|1,181
|34
|11.
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1:43,109
|1,280
|33
|12.
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|1:43,356
|1,527
|38
|13.
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1:43,368
|1,539
|32
|14.
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1:43,574
|1,745
|32
|15.
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1:43,724
|1,895
|32
|16.
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:44,041
|2,212
|32
|17.
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1:44,223
|2,394
|32
|18.
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|1:44,295
|2,466
|29
|19.
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1:45,760
|3,931
|34
|20.
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1:46,339
|4,510
|35
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.