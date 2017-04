F1 Results

Lap times 3rd practice 2017 Russian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Russian Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Socchi International Street Circuit

Weather: sunny clear sky, 20ºC

Tarmac: dry 37ºC

Just like yesterday, Ferrari made a strong impression again in Socchi. Mercedes who dominated the street circuit since the first Russian Grand Prix back in 2014 saw their 2017 rival beat them again.

Things look very promising for Sebastian Vettel. Will he score his first pole position this season? His last pole was already back in 2015 at Singapore.

