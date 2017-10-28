F1-Fansite.com

Lap times 3rd practice 2017 Mexico F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Mexico Grand Prix  
F1 Circuit: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Weather: 16°C dry & sunny
Tarmac: 32°C dry

The last practice session for the 2017 Mexican grand prix was started by Pascal Wehrlein of Sauber.
Rookie Pierre Gasly had to retire during this practice out after 5 min of driving because his Renault power failed to do it's duty..

A lot of drives went off into the grass in turn 1, because they where tuning their braking point.

Max Verstappen set the fastest lap time on ultra soft Pirelli tyres. Mercedes and Ferrari, where not able to set better lap times.

F1 Lap times 3rd practice 2017 Mexico Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapTyresLaps
1.33Max VerstappenRed Bull1:17,113Ultra S20
2.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:17,1880,075Ultra S23
3.5Sebastian VettelFerrari1:17,2300,117Ultra S21
4.77Valtteri BottasMercedes1:17,2830,170Ultra S18
5.3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:17,3610,248Ultra S10
6.7Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:17,5170,404Ultra S27
7.11Sergio PérezForce India1:18,0400,927Ultra S20
8.31Esteban OconForce India1:18,1651,052Ultra S18
9.55Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso1:18,2081,095Ultra S21
10.27Nico HülkenbergRenault1:18,3801,267Ultra S21
11.53Alexander Rossi01:18,6021,489Ultra S23
12.19Felipe MassaWilliams1:18,6901,577Ultra S23
13.18Lance StrollWilliams1:19,0661,953Ultra S20
14.20Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:19,2052,092Ultra S19
15.9Marcus EricssonSauber1:19,3312,218Ultra S27
16.14Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:19,5652,452Ultra S22
17.8Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:19,5862,473Ultra S22
18.94Pascal WehrleinSauber1:19,8262,713Ultra S16
19.2Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:20,0302,917Ultra S25
20.10Pierre GaslyToro Rossono time-Ultra S2

