Lap times 3rd practice 2017 Mexico F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Mexico Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
Weather: 16°C dry & sunny
Tarmac: 32°C dry
The last practice session for the 2017 Mexican grand prix was started by Pascal Wehrlein of Sauber.
Rookie Pierre Gasly had to retire during this practice out after 5 min of driving because his Renault power failed to do it's duty..
A lot of drives went off into the grass in turn 1, because they where tuning their braking point.
Max Verstappen set the fastest lap time on ultra soft Pirelli tyres. Mercedes and Ferrari, where not able to set better lap times.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|Tyres
|Laps
|1.
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:17,113
|Ultra S
|20
|2.
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:17,188
|0,075
|Ultra S
|23
|3.
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:17,230
|0,117
|Ultra S
|21
|4.
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:17,283
|0,170
|Ultra S
|18
|5.
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1:17,361
|0,248
|Ultra S
|10
|6.
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|1:17,517
|0,404
|Ultra S
|27
|7.
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|1:18,040
|0,927
|Ultra S
|20
|8.
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1:18,165
|1,052
|Ultra S
|18
|9.
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|1:18,208
|1,095
|Ultra S
|21
|10.
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:18,380
|1,267
|Ultra S
|21
|11.
|53
|Alexander Rossi
|0
|1:18,602
|1,489
|Ultra S
|23
|12.
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1:18,690
|1,577
|Ultra S
|23
|13.
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1:19,066
|1,953
|Ultra S
|20
|14.
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:19,205
|2,092
|Ultra S
|19
|15.
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1:19,331
|2,218
|Ultra S
|27
|16.
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1:19,565
|2,452
|Ultra S
|22
|17.
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|1:19,586
|2,473
|Ultra S
|22
|18.
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1:19,826
|2,713
|Ultra S
|16
|19.
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1:20,030
|2,917
|Ultra S
|25
|20.
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|no time
|-
|Ultra S
|2
