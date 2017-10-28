F1 Results

Lap times 3rd practice 2017 Mexico F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Mexico Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Weather: 16°C dry & sunny

Tarmac: 32°C dry

The last practice session for the 2017 Mexican grand prix was started by Pascal Wehrlein of Sauber.

Rookie Pierre Gasly had to retire during this practice out after 5 min of driving because his Renault power failed to do it's duty..

A lot of drives went off into the grass in turn 1, because they where tuning their braking point.

Max Verstappen set the fastest lap time on ultra soft Pirelli tyres. Mercedes and Ferrari, where not able to set better lap times.

F1 Lap times 3rd practice 2017 Mexico Grand Prix

