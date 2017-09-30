F1 Results

Lap times 3rd practice 2017 Malaysian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Malaysian Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Sepang International Circuit.

Weather: 33°C dry & sunny

Tarmac: 47°C dry

Final practice for tomorrow's Singapore GP again showed both Mercedes drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas struggling to keep up with the lap times of both Ferrari drivers.

It's clear to see that the Mercedes W08 is slower in the extremely hot tarmac of Sepang, that reaches almost 50°C..

At the end of the session Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari had a technical problem and had to go into the pit to check the engine.

Mercedes even tested the cars with and without the new updates on their W08, which showed that the car of Bottas without the new parts was quicker then Hamilton's Mercedes who drive around with the new updates.

Red Bull also showed good pace with Ricciardo very close to the Ferrari's. Max Verstappen wasn't able to really show his speed, because he had a collision with Jolyon Palmer's Ferrari just before he wanted to start a quali lap in the last moments of the session. Qualifying and pole position later to day looks to go between Ferrari and Red Bull.

The gap between Ferrari and Mercedes is a lot less then yesterday, but they still are around 0,5 sec slower.

