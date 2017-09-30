Lap times 3rd practice 2017 Malaysian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Malaysian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Sepang International Circuit.
Weather: 33°C dry & sunny
Tarmac: 47°C dry
Final practice for tomorrow's Singapore GP again showed both Mercedes drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas struggling to keep up with the lap times of both Ferrari drivers.
It's clear to see that the Mercedes W08 is slower in the extremely hot tarmac of Sepang, that reaches almost 50°C..
At the end of the session Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari had a technical problem and had to go into the pit to check the engine.
Mercedes even tested the cars with and without the new updates on their W08, which showed that the car of Bottas without the new parts was quicker then Hamilton's Mercedes who drive around with the new updates.
Red Bull also showed good pace with Ricciardo very close to the Ferrari's. Max Verstappen wasn't able to really show his speed, because he had a collision with Jolyon Palmer's Ferrari just before he wanted to start a quali lap in the last moments of the session. Qualifying and pole position later to day looks to go between Ferrari and Red Bull.
The gap between Ferrari and Mercedes is a lot less then yesterday, but they still are around 0,5 sec slower.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|Laps
|1.
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|1:31,880
|19
|2.
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:32,042
|0,162
|14
|3.
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1:32,091
|0,211
|16
|4.
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:32,329
|0,449
|24
|5.
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:32,539
|0,659
|20
|6.
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:32,579
|0,699
|17
|7.
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|1:33,209
|1,329
|20
|8.
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1:33,240
|1,360
|20
|9.
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1:33,290
|1,410
|21
|10.
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1:33,321
|1,441
|16
|11.
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1:33,530
|1,650
|17
|12.
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1:33,538
|1,658
|21
|13.
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:33,787
|1,907
|10
|14.
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:33,871
|1,991
|14
|15.
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|1:33,924
|2,044
|22
|16.
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|1:34,206
|2,326
|24
|17.
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1:34,475
|2,595
|12
|18.
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|1:34,914
|3,034
|19
|19.
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1:34,936
|3,056
|19
|20.
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1:35,045
|3,165
|19
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.