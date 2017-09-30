F1-Fansite.com

Lap times 3rd practice 2017 Malaysian F1 Grand Prix

Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari GP MALESIA F1/2017

Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari GP MALESIA F1/2017

F1 Racing event: Malaysian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Sepang International Circuit.

Weather: 33°C dry & sunny
Tarmac: 47°C dry

Final practice for tomorrow's Singapore GP again showed both Mercedes drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas struggling to keep up with the lap times of both Ferrari drivers.

It's clear to see that the Mercedes W08 is slower in  the extremely hot tarmac of Sepang, that reaches almost 50°C..

At the end of the session Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari had a technical problem and had to go into the pit to check the engine.

Mercedes even tested the cars with and without the new updates on their W08, which showed that the car of Bottas without the new parts was quicker then Hamilton's Mercedes who drive around with the new updates.

Red Bull also showed good pace with Ricciardo very close to the Ferrari's. Max Verstappen wasn't able to really show his speed, because he had a collision with Jolyon Palmer's Ferrari just before he wanted to start a quali lap in the last moments of the session. Qualifying and pole position later to day looks to go between Ferrari and Red Bull.

The gap between Ferrari and Mercedes is a lot less then yesterday, but they still are around 0,5 sec slower.

F1 Lap times 3rd practice 2017 Malaysian Grand Prix

Pos No Driver Team Lap Time 1st Gap Laps
1. 7 Kimi Räikkönen Ferrari 1:31,880 19
2. 5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:32,042 0,162 14
3. 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 1:32,091 0,211 16
4. 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:32,329 0,449 24
5. 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:32,539 0,659 20
6. 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:32,579 0,699 17
7. 11 Sergio Pérez Force India 1:33,209 1,329 20
8. 19 Felipe Massa Williams 1:33,240 1,360 20
9. 31 Esteban Ocon Force India 1:33,290 1,410 21
10. 2 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1:33,321 1,441 16
11. 14 Fernando Alonso McLaren 1:33,530 1,650 17
12. 18 Lance Stroll Williams 1:33,538 1,658 21
13. 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 1:33,787 1,907 10
14. 27 Nico Hülkenberg Renault 1:33,871 1,991 14
15. 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Toro Rosso 1:33,924 2,044 22
16. 10 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 1:34,206 2,326 24
17. 30 Jolyon Palmer Renault 1:34,475 2,595 12
18. 8 Romain Grosjean Haas F1 Team 1:34,914 3,034 19
19. 9 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1:34,936 3,056 19
20. 94 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber 1:35,045 3,165 19

