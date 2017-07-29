F1-Fansite.com




Lap times 3rd practice 2017 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF70H at Hungary

Racing event: Hungarian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Hungaroring

 

Weather: 23°C Dry & Sunny
Tarmac: 42°C Dry

F1 Lap times 3rd practice 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapTyresLaps
1.5Sebastian VettelFerrari1:17,017Super S17
2.7Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:17,4920,475Super S16
3.77Valtteri BottasMercedes1:17,9140,897Super S15
4.33Max VerstappenRed Bull1:18,1941,177Super S25
5.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:18,4341,417Super S14
6.2Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:18,6381,621Super S18
7.27Nico HülkenbergRenault1:18,6991,682Super S20
8.3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:18,7141,697Super S7
9.14Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:18,8841,867Super S14
10.30Jolyon PalmerRenault1:18,9561,939Super S19
11.55Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso1:19,3002,283Super S22
12.31Esteban OconForce India1:19,3522,335Super S22
13.26Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:19,4552,438Super S23
14.11Sergio PérezForce India1:19,6092,592Super S22
15.8Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:19,6222,605Super S21
16.20Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:19,8952,878Super S19
17.19Felipe MassaWilliams1:20,2553,238Super S12
18.18Lance StrollWilliams1:20,3793,362Super S24
19.94Pascal WehrleinSauber1:20,4463,429Super S24
20.9Marcus EricssonSauber1:20,7483,731Super S19

