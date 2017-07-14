F1-Fansite.com




Lap times 3rd practice 2017 British F1 Grand Prix

Lap times 3rd practice 2017 British F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: British Grand Prix
F1 Circuit:  Silverstone Circuit

Weather: Rainy, Overcast,  15ºC
Tarmac: Wet 18ºC

F1 Lap times 3rd practice 2017 British Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapTyresLaps
1.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:28,063Soft18
2.5Sebastian VettelFerrari1:28,0950,032Soft14
3.77Valtteri BottasMercedes1:28,1370,074Soft20
4.7Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:28,7320,669Soft15
5.27Nico HülkenbergRenault1:29,4801,417Soft14
6.3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:29,6121,549Soft15
7.8Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:29,8191,756Soft14
8.33Max VerstappenRed Bull1:29,9041,841Super S13
9.19Felipe MassaWilliams1:29,9591,896Soft19
10.2Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:30,0882,025Soft19
11.14Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:30,1382,075Soft17
12.31Esteban OconForce India1:30,1722,109Soft19
13.20Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:30,2702,207Soft15
14.30Jolyon PalmerRenault1:30,3022,239Soft16
15.11Sergio PérezForce India1:30,4162,353Soft16
16.26Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:30,5042,441Soft20
17.55Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso1:30,5152,452Super S19
18.94Pascal WehrleinSauber1:30,6212,558Soft24
19.9Marcus EricssonSauber1:30,6302,567Soft24
20.18Lance StrollWilliams1:31,3583,295Super S18

