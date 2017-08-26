F1-Fansite.com




Lap times 3rd practice 2017 Belgian F1 Grand Prix

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF70H on Spa, Belgium 2017

F1 Racing event: Belgian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit:  Spa Francorchamps Circuit

 

Weather: 21°C Dry & Sunny
Tarmac: 26°C Dry

 

F1 Lap times 3rd practice 2017 Belgian Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapTyresLaps
1.7Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:43,916Ultra S17
2.5Sebastian VettelFerrari1:44,1130,197Ultra S15
3.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:44,1140,198Ultra S11
4.33Max VerstappenRed Bull1:45,0341,118Ultra S13
5.77Valtteri BottasMercedes1:45,2301,314Ultra S18
6.3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:45,2861,370Ultra S18
7.30Jolyon PalmerRenault1:45,4911,575Ultra S11
8.11Sergio PérezForce India1:45,8571,941Ultra S14
9.55Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso1:45,9422,026Ultra S18
10.14Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:46,0602,144Ultra S12
11.27Nico HülkenbergRenault1:46,0642,148Ultra S11
12.31Esteban OconForce India1:46,1792,263Ultra S14
13.8Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:46,1962,280Super S14
14.2Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:46,3002,384Ultra S14
15.18Lance StrollWilliams1:46,6202,704Ultra S18
16.19Felipe MassaWilliams1:46,6672,751Ultra S22
17.20Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:46,6902,774Super S13
18.26Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:47,9033,987Super S7
19.94Pascal WehrleinSauber1:48,2964,380Ultra S17
20.9Marcus EricssonSauber1:48,3004,384Ultra S6

