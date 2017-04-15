Lap times 3rd practice 2017 Bahrain F1 Grand Prix

Race: Bahrain Grand Prix
Circuit: Bahrain International Circuit
Weather: 34ºC
Tarmac: 35ºC
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|Tyres
|Laps
|1.
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:32,194
|Super Soft
|8
|2.
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:32,304
|0,110
|Super Soft
|10
|3.
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:32,750
|0,556
|Super Soft
|10
|4.
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:32,754
|0,560
|Super Soft
|13
|5.
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|1:32,785
|0,591
|Super Soft
|9
|6.
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1:32,801
|0,607
|Super Soft
|12
|7.
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1:32,809
|0,615
|Super Soft
|8
|8.
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:32,933
|0,739
|Super Soft
|9
|9.
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|1:33,604
|1,410
|Super Soft
|18
|10.
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1:33,744
|1,550
|Super Soft
|11
|11.
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|1:33,916
|1,722
|Super Soft
|14
|12.
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1:33,922
|1,728
|Super Soft
|10
|13.
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1:33,947
|1,753
|Super Soft
|15
|14.
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1:33,965
|1,771
|Super Soft
|15
|15.
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1:34,027
|1,833
|Super Soft
|15
|16.
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1:34,064
|1,870
|Super Soft
|17
|17.
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:34,198
|2,004
|Super Soft
|13
|18.
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|1:34,205
|2,011
|Super Soft
|14
|19.
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1:34,268
|2,074
|Super Soft
|15
|20.
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1:34,417
|2,223
|Super Soft
|11
