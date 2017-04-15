F1-Fansite.com

Lap times 3rd practice 2017 Bahrain F1 Grand Prix

Race: Bahrain Grand Prix
Circuit: Bahrain International Circuit

Weather: 34ºC
Tarmac: 35ºC

F1 Lap times 3rd practice 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapTyresLaps
1.33Max VerstappenRed Bull1:32,194Super Soft8
2.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:32,3040,110Super Soft10
3.5Sebastian VettelFerrari1:32,7500,556Super Soft10
4.77Valtteri BottasMercedes1:32,7540,560Super Soft13
5.7Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:32,7850,591Super Soft9
6.19Felipe MassaWilliams1:32,8010,607Super Soft12
7.3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:32,8090,615Super Soft8
8.27Nico HülkenbergRenault1:32,9330,739Super Soft9
9.55Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso1:33,6041,410Super Soft18
10.26Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:33,7441,550Super Soft11
11.11Sergio PérezForce India1:33,9161,722Super Soft14
12.14Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:33,9221,728Super Soft10
13.94Pascal WehrleinSauber1:33,9471,753Super Soft15
14.18Lance StrollWilliams1:33,9651,771Super Soft15
15.2Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:34,0271,833Super Soft15
16.31Esteban OconForce India1:34,0641,870Super Soft17
17.20Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:34,1982,004Super Soft13
18.8Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:34,2052,011Super Soft14
19.9Marcus EricssonSauber1:34,2682,074Super Soft15
20.30Jolyon PalmerRenault1:34,4172,223Super Soft11

