Lap times 2nd practice 2017 Singapore F1 Grand Prix

F1 Results

Lap times 2nd practice 2017 Singapore F1 Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Singapore GP F1/2017

Daniel Ricciardo

F1 Racing event: Singapore Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Singapore Street Circuit.

 

Weather: 29°C dry
Tarmac: 30°C dry

 

F1 Lap times 2nd practice 2017 Singapore Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapTyresLaps
1.3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:40,852Ultra S33
2.33Max VerstappenRed Bull1:41,4080,556Ultra S28
3.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:41,5550,703Ultra S36
4.77Valtteri BottasMercedes1:42,1041,252Ultra S35
5.27Nico HülkenbergRenault1:42,4481,596Ultra S33
6.2Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:42,5011,649Ultra S34
7.14Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:42,7881,936Ultra S32
8.11Sergio PérezForce India1:42,8261,974Ultra S35
9.7Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:42,8351,983Ultra S30
10.31Esteban OconForce India1:43,0542,202Ultra S34
11.5Sebastian VettelFerrari1:43,1042,252Soft33
12.55Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso1:43,2362,384Ultra S38
13.26Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:43,6082,756Ultra S32
14.30Jolyon PalmerRenault1:43,7952,943Ultra S32
15.19Felipe MassaWilliams1:43,8362,984Ultra S32
16.18Lance StrollWilliams1:44,3013,449Ultra S32
17.20Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:44,4173,565Ultra S32
18.8Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:44,9284,076Ultra S29
19.94Pascal WehrleinSauber1:45,6734,821Ultra S34
20.9Marcus EricssonSauber1:45,7214,869Ultra S35

